The video, set to Andra Day’s “Rise Up,” documents the 35-year-old Smith’s progression from lying in a hospital bed to running on a treadmill inside Redskins headquarters in Ashburn. In between, it shows Smith surrounded by teammates and family, working out with the bulky external fixator he wore for the first eight months after his injury and taking steps in his home with the aid of a walker.

“[One] year and so much to be grateful for,” Elizabeth Smith wrote.

Smith hasn’t spoken much to reporters over the past year, and “respectfully” declined an interview through a team spokesman for Post reporter Les Carpenter’s story last weekend on how the Redskins have fallen apart since the veteran quarterback went down. Washington entered the game against the Texans last Nov. 18 with a 6-3 record. The team is 2-15 since.

In a rare interview with the Redskins’ Larry Michael at training camp, Smith said his goal “without a doubt” was to play again. He said he had resumed upper-body workouts and was throwing every day while seated to keep his arm in shape. Monday’s Instagram post featured video of Smith throwing while standing up on the Redskins Park practice field.

“I’m doing well,” Smith told Michael in August. “I’m as optimistic as I’ve ever been. I’ve continued to progress. I don’t think I ever anticipated what this road would be like; I don’t think I knew what it would be like. Longer than I thought, but I’m still progressing.”

In addition to rehabbing his leg during training camp, Smith served as a mentor for the quarterbacks competing for his former job, including rookie first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. Since the season he began, he’s been around the practice facility, attended meetings and kept in touch with teammates.

“This man,” Haskins tweeted about Smith on Tuesday morning, “is one of the best people I ever been around. Blessed to be able to call him a teammate.”

