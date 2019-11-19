As of Tuesday morning, neither Hathaway nor Capitals Coach Todd Reirden had heard from the NHL regarding any supplemental discipline. Washington’s next game is Wednesday against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Reirden said he is preparing to make roster moves later Tuesday or Wednesday morning in case of a suspension.

“To be honest, yeah, I haven’t really thought about” missing a game, Hathaway said. “But you never want to sit and leave guys hanging and not be able to help out, so this is a group that it would be unfortunate if I wasn’t, but they are a team that can handle themselves and I’m not worried about them in the outcomes of games.”

The NHL rule book states that “spitting on or at an opponent or spectator” could result in a game misconduct penalty, and the NHL commissioner then has full power to impose any further penalty. In Hathaway’s match penalty occurred after Brendan Leipsic had a massive hit on Derek Grant behind the Anaheim net, which started the melee. Hathaway took on multiple Ducks players in the aftermath.

During last season’s playoffs, Boston Bruin Brad Marchand was warned by the NHL to stop licking opposing players but was not suspended. Asked Tuesday morning if he would expected further discipline from the league, Hathaway said, “I’m just waiting to hear. I have no control now."

“I regret doing it,” Hathaway said. “That’s the most I can say. My emotions, I was pretty tied up, and I felt like there was a third man and a fourth man in, and I didn’t have any arms free and made an emotional decision that I wish I didn’t. But right now, I am trying to move on from it, and there is nothing that I can do but apologize.”

If Hathaway is suspended, the Capitals will face challenges in trying to replace him because of salary cap complications. The Capitals are already tight to the cap, with the minimum of 12 healthy forwards and six defensemen currently on the roster and injuries to Nic Dowd (hand) and Carl Hagelin (upper body). Dowd has missed three games, and Hagelin has missed six.

The team could retroactively place Hagelin on long-term injured reserve, which would free up $2.75 million of cap space. Hagelin then would be able to come back for the team’s Dec. 3 at San Jose. Some forward call-up options are Liam O’Brien, Michael Sgarbossa, Shane Gersich and others.

Another option would be to have 17 skaters in uniform for Wednesday’s game. However, Reirden said they are “really trying to find every possible option to stay away from playing short.”

When it was discovered that both Hagelin and Dowd were unable to play last Friday against Montreal, the Capitals had to call up defenseman Tyler Lewington from their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa., because he carried a $675,000 cap hit and the cheapest forward was at $700,000.

The Capitals have been involved in a few questionable/“phantom” spitting incidents in the past. The most recent was a non-incident was between Sidney Crosby and Evgeny Kuznetsov during Game 3 of the second-round series between the Capitals and Penguins in 2018. Crosby appeared to have spit in Kuznetsov’s direction while captain Alex Ovechkin yanked Crosby back and his head made a jerking motion. However, replays showed that not to be the case. In 2012, Ovechkin was accused of spitting in the face of Derek Dorsett, but Ovechkin vehemently denied it.

For now, with roster moves pending, the Capitals will head to New York uncertain about what news might come the league before the game.

“I have a lot of time for Garnet Hathaway. He’s a stand-up guy, a first-class guy,” Reirden said. “He was getting punched by a couple different guys at once and lost control of his emotion and did something that there’s no place for in the league. That’s disappointing. He feels terrible about it. But he didn’t have to talk to anybody. He’s the first one to say, ‘I want to own up for what I did.’ He’s not happy about it. That’s who he is. He made a mistake.”

