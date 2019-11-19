The top 10

Here’s the path to the playoff for the top 10, with the full rankings listed below:

1. LSU (10-0): Saturday vs. Arkansas; Nov. 30 vs. Texas A&M; Dec. 7, SEC championship game?

The Tigers will clinch a spot in the SEC title game with a win over Arkansas, which was last seen getting its doors blown off at home by Western Kentucky.

2. Ohio State (10-0): Saturday vs. Penn State; Nov. 30 at Michigan; Dec. 7, Big Ten championship game?

Like LSU, the Buckeyes will punch their conference championship game ticket with a win Saturday over Penn State.

3. Clemson (11-0): Nov. 30 at South Carolina; Dec. 7, ACC championship game

All the Tigers have to do is beat 4-7 South Carolina and then a vastly inferior opponent in the ACC title game.

4. Georgia (9-1): Saturday vs. Texas A&M; Nov. 30 at Georgia Tech; Dec. 7, SEC championship game

The Bulldogs have wins over Notre Dame, Florida and Auburn on their résumé.

5. Alabama (9-1): Saturday vs. Western Carolina; Nov. 30 at Auburn

What does the committee do with the Tagovailoa-less Tide, especially if it finishes with one loss?

6. Oregon (9-1): Saturday at Arizona State; Nov. 30 vs. Oregon State; Dec. 6, Pac-12 championship game

A Ducks-Utes Pac-12 title game would be just what that ailing conference ordered.

7. Utah (9-1): Saturday at Arizona; Nov. 30 vs. Colorado; Dec. 6, Pac-12 championship game?

The Utes’ remaining opponents are a combined 4-10 in conference play.

8. Penn State (9-1): Saturday at Ohio State; Nov. 30 vs. Rutgers; Dec. 7, Big Ten championship game?

The Nittany Lions could be the ultimate chaos agents Saturday at Ohio State.

9. Oklahoma (9-1): Saturday vs. TCU; Nov. 30 at Oklahoma State; Dec. 7, Big 12 championship game?

Close wins are still wins, right? The Sooners, who have given up 120 points in their past three games, hope the playoff committee sees it that way.

10. Minnesota (9-1): Saturday at Northwestern; Nov. 30 vs. Wisconsin; Dec. 7, Big Ten championship game?

The Gophers could still make some noise.

The scenarios

Here’s a look at three things that could happen, based on their varying levels of chaos:

Chaos-free

LSU, Ohio State and Clemson win out, giving the committee little to think about apart from seeding with regard to those three teams.

Without Tagovailoa, Alabama falters against Auburn to end its regular season.

A one-loss champion, either Oregon or Utah, emerges from the Pac-12 to fill out the bracket.

LSU, Ohio State, Clemson and the Pac-12 winner (Oregon or Utah) are your College Football Playoff teams. A one-loss Big 12 champion would have an argument, but neither Oklahoma nor Baylor looked great down the stretch.

Some chaos

LSU and Georgia both win out to close the regular season, but Georgia beats LSU in the SEC championship game. Alabama wins out with a backup quarterback to finish with one loss.

Ohio State loses to Penn State but beats Michigan. Penn State defeats Rutgers to end the season and advances to the Big Ten title game. Minnesota loses to Wisconsin, which advances to the Big Ten championship game. The Badgers defeat the Nittany Lions, giving the Big Ten a two-loss champion but a one-loss non-champion, just like the SEC.

Clemson has the easiest path. Let’s assume the Tigers win out to finish undefeated.

A one-loss champion emerges from both the Pac-12 and Big 12.

This scenario gives us three one-loss SEC teams — Georgia, LSU and Alabama — and one has to think the Crimson Tide would be the odd team out. So pencil in Georgia, LSU and Clemson. The committee would then have to choose between Ohio State, Oklahoma or Baylor, and Oregon or Utah. Considering Ohio State’s dominance this season, the Buckeyes would seemingly have the edge. It would echo the 2017 season, when Alabama didn’t make the SEC championship game but still got into the playoff with one loss.

All hell breaks loose

LSU loses to Texas A&M. Alabama wins out. Georgia also loses to Texas A&M but then beats Georgia Tech and then LSU in the SEC title game, leaving Alabama as the sole one-loss SEC team (without its star quarterback).

Clemson loses to South Carolina or in the ACC title game, making the Tigers a one-loss team with an underwhelming strength of schedule.

Penn State beats Ohio State, which then beats Michigan to end the regular season. Minnesota closes the regular season with two wins. The one-loss Gophers beat the Nittany Lions again in the Big Ten title game.

Utah loses to Arizona or Colorado, and Southern Cal beats UCLA, giving the Trojans the Pac-12 South title. Four-loss USC then beats Oregon in the conference title game, ensuring everyone from the Pac-12 has at least two losses.

The Big 12 champion — let’s assume it’s Oklahoma or Baylor — finishes with two losses.

What’s the playoff field then? Alabama (11-1 in this scenario), Clemson (12-1), Ohio State (11-1) and Minnesota (12-1)? Alabama, Ohio State, Minnesota and LSU (11-2)? Alabama, Ohio State, Minnesota and Georgia (11-2)? Clemson, Ohio State, Minnesota and Georgia? Basically, it would boil down to how the committee regards a two-loss SEC champion, and/or whether a one-loss Alabama (which couldn’t even win its division) playing with a second-string quarterback is more worthy than a one-loss Clemson (which played an easy schedule).

The complete College Football Playoff rankings

1. LSU (10-0)

2. Ohio State (10-0)

3. Clemson (11-0)

4. Georgia (9-1)

5. Alabama (9-1)

6. Oregon (9-1)

7. Utah (9-1)

8. Penn State (9-1)

9. Oklahoma (9-1)

10. Minnesota (9-1)

11. Florida (9-2)

12. Wisconsin (8-2)

13. Michigan (8-2)

14. Baylor (9-1)

15. Auburn (7-3)

16. Notre Dame (8-2)

17. Iowa (7-3)

18. Memphis (9-1)

19. Cincinnati (9-1)

20. Boise State (9-1)

21. Oklahoma State (7-3)

22. Iowa State (6-4)

23. Southern California (7-4)

24. Appalachian State (9-1)

25. SMU (9-1)

