In April, a New York State Court had denied the Nationals’ request for Major League Baseball to rule on the matter, with the network arguing that Major League Baseball has a fiduciary stake in the Nationals. The league gave the Nationals a $25 million loan in 2013, related to a larger legal battle over television rights fees.

“The logic of this provision is clear; to permit otherwise would, as the motion court observed, allow MLB, a potentially conflicted party, to determine whether it itself had a financial interest in one of the parties …” Tuesday’s decision said.

The decision was separate from a larger dispute between the network and the Nationals over rights fees. In August, a New York state judge upheld a ruling by an MLB panel that awarded the Nationals tens of millions of dollars in additional rights fees from recent years. That decision has been appealed by MASN.

“We appreciate the … speedy unanimous confirmation of [the] decision in the trial court,” MASN attorney Jonathan Schiller wrote in a statement. “We look forward to the next proceeding before the independent AAA arbitral tribunal.”

The Nationals did not reply to a request for comment.

