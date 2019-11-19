As games wear on, especially during this part of the season when the Terrapins face lesser, nonconference opponents, Mona said the walk-ons will notice Coach Mark Turgeon looking down toward their end of the bench. Turgeon will whisper to his assistants, look at Mona and the others, whisper some more. Valmon ties his shoes tighter. Maybe a couple of Jalen Smith dunks or a three-pointer from Anthony Cowan Jr. help seal the outcome and allow Turgeon to clear his bench, but miscues from the usual contributors can set back the walk-ons’ chances, too.

Occasionally, Turgeon yells, “Reese!” from the other end. And then, Mona said, “It’s time to rip off the warmup [gear] and get out there.” Mona’s parents, Mike and Keri, can hear Turgeon say their son’s name from their seats behind the bench.

“That will never get old hearing that,” Mike said.

That’s because it means Mona is getting his chance, which was never more electrifying than it was Saturday. Late in Maryland’s blowout win over Oakland, Mona hit back-to-back shots, the first ruled a long two and the second a three. Each basket prompted a roar at Xfinity Center louder than at any other point in the game. It’s as if thousands of fans, and particularly the students, simultaneously appreciated how Mona finally got to enjoy the rewards of hard work, which the stars receive often but walk-ons rarely do.

Mona, a junior guard from La Plata, Md., had never hit a three-pointer in a game. He has played 82 minutes in his career and scored 23 points. Mona had attempted a three once before — in his debut against Maryland Eastern Shore — but he missed. During Saturday’s game, Mona touched the three-point line on his first bucket, so the next time, he found the same spot but stood just an inch or so back. Mona didn’t hear the crowd’s response as much on the first basket, but after the second one he let himself enjoy it.

“I took it all in,” Mona said. “Because it kind of felt like, you could say, a dream. … The crowd going crazy. When I got back to half court, I was kind of relaxing and hearing the fans cheer.”

Mona starred as the main character in the final few minutes of Saturday’s win, but his supporting cast of teammates captured the moment’s significance. After Mona’s first basket, Smith leaped off the ground at least five feet from the bench, channeling his excitement by punching the air. Darryl Morsell said after the game he was shocked Smith didn’t get a technical foul. Freshman Chol Marial fell to the ground after Mona hit the second shot. Some players drifted onto the court. More feet of Maryland players had gone airborne than stayed glued to the floor as everyone shared in Mona’s excitement.

“He invests so much physically, emotionally, mentally into the program,” strength and conditioning coach Kyle Tarp said, “so it was really like a program celebration to see him do well.”

In high school, Mona played for St. John’s in the District, driving at least 90 minutes each way. He would leave his house around 5:30 a.m. and pass the local public school maybe 10 minutes into the drive, a reminder of how much easier and less exhausting it might have been to take that route. But Mona “wanted to put himself in the toughest climate that he could find,” his dad said. Twice a week during the offseason, the team had morning workouts.

Mona’s dad called it a “family sacrifice” for Mona and his two siblings to attend St. John’s. The family drove into D.C. early to beat traffic. If Mona had time before the school day started, he would go to the gym to shoot.

Mona played alongside Cowan at St. John’s and won a Washington Catholic Athletic Conference title his junior year. The 6-foot-2 guard drew interest from smaller college programs, and he had a scholarship offer from Wagner. He felt stressed heading into his senior year, unsure where he would end up. But once Maryland mentioned he could join the program as a non-scholarship player, Mona told his high school coach he could stop reaching out to other schools. The Maryland staff made it clear that Mona may never play, but that didn’t matter.

“I knew that coming in and accepted that,” Mona said. “That doesn't mean I don't get extra shots or work as hard. I do. I know my role.”

Maryland’s staff never recruited Mona, but the coaches saw him play often. Turgeon appeared at St. John’s frequently to recruit Cowan. Around the same time, Turgeon’s son Will played at Gonzaga, another WCAC school. Mona played AAU ball with Kentucky guard Immanuel Quickley, whom Maryland recruited, which meant former assistant coach Dustin Clark stopped by and could vouch for Mona’s ability and work habits.

When Tarp first met Mona, Clark introduced the two, saying: “This is Reese Mona. He’s a really hard worker.”

“Oh, yeah, Reese,” Tarp said. “You’re a really hard worker?”

Reese, who as an elementary-schooler shoveled snow off his basketball court at home so he could get in some extra shots during a two-hour delay, assured Tarp that he did indeed work hard.

“We’ll see,” Tarp responded.

Three years later, Maryland’s athletic trainer, Matt Charvat, jokes with Tarp during games when Mona plays, saying, “Your son’s in the game!” — a testament to how close the two have become and the effort Mona puts forth in the weight room. During the season, Mona trains like it’s the offseason, Tarp said, adding that Mona wouldn’t know how to be lazy or give anything less than maximum effort.

His teammates see that, and their reactions to Mona’s back-to-back buckets Saturday served as proof. Those five points Mona scored are just a pair of shots late in a lopsided victory, but they made it the most memorable game in Mona’s career. They created a quick burst of joy, the culmination of unseen, and usually unrewarded, effort.

“You know how much he’s done,” Tarp said, “and to see it manifest itself, it’s one of those moments where you’re really just happy — happy for the kid to get some return on the investment that he’s putting in.”

