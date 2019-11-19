“The strength of our team is our defense and our special teams,” quarterback Tom Brady told “The Greg Hill Show” Monday morning on WEEI. “On offense we just have to take advantage when we get opportunities and understand where our strengths lie and try and play to them — not giving any short fields, not turning the ball over and try and take advantage when we get into the red area to score touchdowns. That is kind of where our offense is. That is kind of where our team is.”

Brady, unfortunately, is at the heart of the team’s offensive futility. The future Hall of Famer completed 26 of 47 passes for 216 yards and no touchdowns on Sunday, the first time in Brady’s 20-year career that he played an entire game and didn’t lead the team in touchdown passes, according to ESPN’s Stats & Information. Wide receiver Julian Edelman threw the only touchdown of the game, a 15-yard pass to Philip Dorsett in the third quarter. Brady also had 14 incompletions in the first half against Philadelphia, a career high.

You could wave this off as a one-game clunker but Brady, who turned 42 in August, has been trending down for a few seasons. For example, his completion rate is on a three-year decline, having peaked close to a career high in 2016 (67 percent) to one of the lowest of his career in 2019 (64 percent). His touchdown rate this season (3.5 percent), if it doesn’t improve, also would be a career low. Those two components, in turn, are fueling a drastic decline in passer rating, adjusted net yards per pass and Total Quarterback Rating, three passing metrics that are best correlated with team wins.

It’s easy to attribute Brady’s 2019 performance to the loss of five-time Pro Bowl tight end Rob Gronkowski (retired), the failed Josh Gordon and Antonio Brown experiments plus an overall lack of quality receivers. However, New England’s receivers haul in an average rate of catchable throws (77 percent) in 2019 and passes to Edelman, the most targeted player by Brady this season, is producing 7.2 yards per attempt, the third-highest rate between them since they became teammates in 2009. Passes from Brady to Edelman in 2019 are also producing 3.5 more points than expected per 100 snaps after taking into account the down, distance and field position of each throw, per data from TruMedia. That’s a far cry from years past but still good enough to exceed expectations. The same can’t be said for Brady’s overall performance.

Since Brady took over as the starting quarterback in 2001, he has never produced a below-average passer rating in the NFL. Until now. His 90.1 passer rating in 2019 is officially below the league average. This doesn’t mean his passer rating will remain underwhelming for the remainder of the season but it is worth noting that Football Outsiders ranks Brady as the 11th best passer of 2019 in Defense-adjusted Yards Above Replacement and 14th in Defense-adjusted Value Over Average, two metrics that adjust for opponents faced. So even if Brady boosts his rating later in the season, the upcoming games against mediocre pass defenses such as the Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins will not reflect much real improvement.

Adjusted net yards per pass is an updated form of a player’s passer rating that gives a bonus for throwing touchdown passes while penalizing for sacks and interceptions, making it very good at telling you the amount of value provided (or not provided) by a passer in a given game, season, or career. Brady is producing 6.4 adjusted net yards per pass this season, the 16th most among qualified passers and the worst mark of his career since 2013.

There are other warning signs. His passes are as shallow as they have ever been since 2006, the first year data is available, traveling just 7.2 yards past the line of scrimmage, on average. That’s a yard less than the league average and two yards less than his output from 2017. A career-high 24 percent of his passes are thrown at or behind the line of scrimmage this year and just 10 percent of his passes are deep balls (20 or more yards), perhaps more signs Belichick and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels don’t have as much faith in his arm as they used to. Brady’s completion rate also falls from 75 percent in a clean pocket to 35 percent (the worst among qualified quarterbacks in 2019 per Pro Football Focus) when facing pass pressure this year, and his passer rating drops from 105.8 to 48.5 in those same situations. For comparison, a quarterback will earn a 39.6 passer rating for an incomplete pass. Brady produced passer ratings of 71.1 under pressure in 2018 and 95.8 under pressure in 2017.

There was speculation by Brady’s personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, that Brady would play until he is 46 or 47, but if the current trends continue, it’s clear the 14-time Pro Bowl and three-time NFL MVP will be done much sooner than that.

