

Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins and offensive coach Kevin O'Connell talk during the latest loss. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

The Washington Redskins will miss the playoffs for a fourth straight year, with their 34-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday a new flirtation with rock bottom. The good news is there were hardly any fans in the stands to see it, but the defeat, like the eight others before it, counts nonetheless.

“It’s obviously been a really tough season,” linebacker Ryan Kerrigan said. “There’s no other way around it. Yeah, we were 3-13 in 2013, but right now, it’s pretty darn tough.”

“Tough” is one way to spin it. Disastrous is another. If we adjust the team’s scoring margin for strength of schedule, the 2019 Redskins are about 13 points per game worse than an average team, the fourth-worst adjusted scoring margin in franchise history and worst since 1961. (They were about nine points per game worse than an average team in 2013.)

[The Redskins hit rock bottom again. It’s a tradition with them.]

The Redskins’ offense ranks at or near the bottom of the NFL in points scored per drive (1.17, 30th); field goals per drive (11 percent, 25th); plays per drive (4.97, 30th); red-zone efficiency (35 percent, 31st); and percentage of drives in which they are forced to go three-and-out (43 percent, 31st). And their defense allowed the Jets, who entered that game ranked last in points per drive (0.97) and with a 2-7 record, to build a 34-3 lead.

That’s all perhaps good news, because despite Washington’s evident desire to win, the team should be losing in an effort to rebuild a franchise that has lost its grip on the fan base. The latest loss gives Washington a better than 50-50 chance of picking in the top two spots of the 2020 NFL draft, with a one in three chance of landing the first overall pick for the third time in franchise history. More good news: There should be more losses in the near future.

Sunday’s loss came despite being a home favorite, likely Washington’s last time as a favorite this season. The Redskins opened as home underdogs against the Lions next Sunday, and while the next best chance for a win is Week 16 at home against the New York Giants (2-8), they’re still projected to lose that game.

Based on Washington’s true talent level — derived by looking at actual win rate, projected win rate based on total points scored and allowed and a regressed win rate that accounts for having played less than a full season of games — we can project the season 1,000 times and find the Redskins should end the 2019 campaign with two or three wins. There is a 16 percent chance they don’t win another game this season.

More good news? That methodology gives Washington a 34 percent chance at landing the No. 1 pick in 2020, second only to the winless Cincinnati Bengals (58 percent) but much higher than the 2-8 Miami Dolphins (four percent) and 2-8 Giants (three percent).

However, there are three upcoming games featuring that quartet of terrible teams that could alter the race for the top pick substantially. The Giants will face the Dolphins and Redskins in back-to-back weeks, the latter coming in Week 16, when Miami will also host Cincinnati. The Giants are projected to be favored in both games against bottom-feeders, while the Dolphins are slight favorites over the Bengals in the season’s penultimate game.

Week Match up Projected winner 15 Dolphins at Giants Giants (68 percent) 16 Bengals at Dolphins Dolphins (51 percent) 16 Giants at Redskins Giants (57 percent)

As of now, Washington has a 70 percent chance of earning one of the top two picks in the 2020 NFL draft, giving the franchise a chance to select an impact player. Barring a trade, early options include quarterback Joe Burrow (LSU); offensive linemen Tristan Wirfs (Iowa) and Andrew Thomas (Georgia); wideouts CeeDee Lamb (Oklahoma), Jerry Jeudy (Alabama) and Henry Ruggs III (Alabama); plus pass rusher Chase Young and defensive back Jeffrey Okudah from Ohio State.

[Hail or Fail: Fans chant ‘sell the team’ as Redskins hit a new low in loss to Jets]

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) was, of course, on this list, but his status is unclear after he was ruled out for the season and possibly beyond with a hip injury suffered on Saturday. Quarterback Justin Herbert (Oregon) has also been mentioned as a likely high draft pick, but inconsistent play has pushed him down many draft boards.

Perhaps you don’t think quarterback should be high on the list Washington’s options after selecting Dwayne Haskins in the first round of last year’s draft, but consider that Haskins has completed just 58 percent of his passes with a 2-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio over four games, earning him a Total Quarterback Rating of 12.6 from ESPN.

We would expect a team to go 2-14 over the course of a season getting similar production from their quarterback. Sure, Haskins gets some benefit of the doubt based on his inexperience and the poor team around him, but the game charters at Pro Football Focus rank Haskins 63rd out of 79 quarterbacks this season, a ranking that takes into account the process of quarterbacking more so than mere production. In April, Football Outsiders gave him a 51 percent chance of being a an NFL bust. And with a top-two or top-three pick, all options should be on the table for Washington.

