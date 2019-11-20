BEN SIMMONS CORNER THREE.



CAN I GET A HELL YEAH?



Marc Zumoff's call of the first official Simmons three is incredible. pic.twitter.com/eqFT116tRn — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) November 21, 2019

Remarkably, Simmons’s first career three-pointer did not come until his 172nd NBA game and his 18th career attempt. The top pick in 2016 draft went 0-11 from outside during his 2018 rookie of the year campaign and 0-6 in 2018-19, when he earned his first all-star nod. He has attempted only one three-pointer — a miss — over 22 career playoff games, but he did connect from outside during an Oct. 8 preseason exhibition against the Guangzhou Loong Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Despite extraordinary vision and a rare combination of size, speed and skill, the 23-year-old Simmons has been defined by his extreme aversion to outside shooting in the minds of some critics. He took just three three-pointers and made only one during his freshman season at LSU, and had not attempted a single long two-pointer — let alone a three — during the 2019-20 season before Wednesday.

Floor-spacing is no laughing matter for the Sixers, who entered Wednesday tied for the NBA’s 19th-ranked offense despite a star-studded starting lineup that includes Simmons, Joel Embiid, Al Horford and Tobias Harris. After losing J.J. Redick and Jimmy Butler in the offseason, Philadelphia ranked 28th in the league with 9.7 made three-pointers per game entering Wednesday.

