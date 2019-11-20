After the roster moves, the team learned Hathaway was suspended three games for spitting on Anaheim’s Erik Gudbranson toward the end of a brawl in the second period of Washington’s 5-2 win over the Ducks on Monday night. Hathaway had his hearing over the phone with the league Wednesday morning; the announcement came six-and-a-half hours before the Capitals’ game against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

AD

AD

The team went through its morning line rushes without Hathaway, an indication he would not be in the lineup. Before the ruling came down, Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said “obviously” he hoped to have the hard-hitting forward in the lineup Wednesday night.

With Hathaway not available, the projected lineup has Lars Eller shifting up to take Backstrom’s place as the team’s second line center. Sgarbossa will center the third line and the fourth line will likely consist of Malenstyn, Chandler Stephenson and Brendan Leipsic. It would be Malenstyn’s NHL debut. Both Malenstyn and Sgarbossa caught the eye of Reirden during the team’s training camp, and depending on Backstrom’s status, the team could see a lot more of both of them.

Malenstyn, 21, has recorded three goals and three assists in 18 games with Hershey this season. The 6-foot-2, 198-pound forward recorded 16 points (seven goals, nine assists) in his rookie AHL season last year.

AD

AD

“You know what you are getting from Beck Malenstyn,” Reirden said. “You are getting a hard-working player, fits into our room really well, character guy. He’s going to go up and down as wing and get in on the forecheck, be physical when he can and help us with our penalty kill.”

Sgarbossa, 6-foot, 185 pounds, leads Hershey this season with seven goals and 14 points in 17 games.

“He’s been really strong for their team … we wanted to put him in a spot where he can do the same thing here,” Reirden said.

Hagelin missed six games before the team retroactively placed him on LTI; he will be eligible to return to the roster on Dec. 2. (A player on LTI has to miss 10 games and 24 days.) Dowd, who is on normal injured reserve, will be eligible to return on Thursday. The Capitals have been tight to the salary cap all season, and with both Hathaway and Backstrom unavailable, Washington needed to make moves and clear up cap space to have at least 18 healthy skaters against the Rangers. Placing Hagelin on long-term injured reserve cleared his $2.75 million cap hit.

AD

AD

Reirden said the team found out about Backstrom’s upper-body injury after Washington’s 5-2 win over Anaheim Monday night. The team will continue to evaluate Backstrom’s health in the coming days.

Braden Holtby will start in net against the Rangers. Holtby is 10-0-1 since he was pulled on Oct. 14 against Colorado after allowing three goals on the first three shots he faced.

Capitals expected lines vs Rangers:



Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Vrana-Eller-Oshie

Panik-Sgarbossa-Boyd

Malenstyn-Stephenson-Leipsic



Kempny-Carlson

Orlov-Gudas

Siegenthaler-Jensen



*No word on Hathaway yet

*Backstrom out, upper body

*Hagelin on LTI, Dowd on IR — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) November 20, 2019

Read more:

AD