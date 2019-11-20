Instead, load up on players facing the Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins, who are allowing 82.4 fantasy points per game to running backs and receivers in 2019.

Start

Mason Rudolph, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers

Rudolph’s last game is one he’d like to forget. He threw a career-high four interceptions and is expected to be fined for his role during that brawl late in the fourth quarter of Thursday night’s loss to the Browns. But up next are the Cincinnati Bengals, who have a below-average pass rush and the NFL’s fourth-worst pass coverage unit, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, leading to an above-average passer rating against (108.0) for opposing quarterbacks this year.

Ryan Griffin, TE, New York Jets

Griffin caught five passes for 109 yards and a touchdown against the Washington Redskins on Sunday and will next face an Oakland Raiders defense that has allowed 10 fantasy points per game to tight ends this season. Only the Arizona Cardinals (14.2) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11.6) are allowing more to the position in 2019.

New York Giants defense and special teams

Big Blue will face the Chicago Bears, whose offense ranks in the bottom five in yards per attempt (5.8, NFL worst), yards per rush (3.5, 29th), third-down conversion rate (31 percent, 29th), points per drive (1.4, 28th) and three-and-out percentage (41 percent, 30th).

Sit

Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys

Prescott is the third most-valuable passer of 2019, per ESPN’s Total Quarterback Rating, but the New England Patriots’ pass defense is playing at a historic level. Opposing quarterbacks have managed just a 49.2 passer rating against them, averaging less than eight fantasy points per game. Only three quarterbacks have produced more than double-digit fantasy points against New England this season and none of the 12 quarterbacks faced have thrown for more than one passing touchdown.

Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos

The second-year pro has caught 49 of 76 targets for 805 yards and four touchdowns through 10 games, all improvements over his rookie campaign. However, the Broncos now face the Bills, one of six teams that have intercepted more passes to wideouts than they have allowed touchdowns, per data from TruMedia, giving Buffalo’s defense the second-lowest passer rating against this season when opposing quarterbacks target their wide receivers (76.1).

Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars

Fournette has struggled this season (one touchdown despite 229 touches in 10 games) and doesn’t figure to get right against Tennessee this week. The Titans boast the second-best rush defense of 2019, per the game charters at Pro Football Focus, with nose tackle DaQuan Jones making 16 stops against the run. Only four interior linemen have more in 2019.

I wasn't expecting to highlight DaQuan Jones (6-4/325) when I turned on the Colts-Titans matchup, but his performance against the run was stellar.



Processing, play strength, & heavy hands gave the Colts IOL all they could handle. pic.twitter.com/cOYLRawPG1 — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) September 18, 2019

