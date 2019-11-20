Hathaway had his hearing over the phone with the league Wednesday morning and the announcement came six-and-a-half hours before the Capitals’ game against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

AD

AD

After Monday’s game, Hathaway admitted “spit came out of [his] mouth” after he got punched and it “went onto” Gudbrandon. He said he regretted the incident and said it had “no place in the game.”

“I regret doing it," Hathaway said after the team’s Tuesday optional skate. "That’s the most I can say. My emotions, I was pretty tied up and I felt like there was a third man and a fourth man in and I didn’t have any arms free and made an emotional decision that I wish I didn’t, but right now I am trying to move on from it and there is nothing that I can do but apologize.”

Hathaway’s match penalty occurred after Brendan Leipsic’s massive hit on Anaheim’s Derek Grant behind the Ducks’ net, which started a melee. Hathaway took on multiple Ducks players in the aftermath. The NHL rule book states that “spitting on or at an opponent or spectator” could result in a game misconduct penalty, and the NHL commissioner then has full power to impose any further penalty.

AD

AD

Without Hathaway for three games, including Wednesday night, the team made a flurry of roster moves Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday morning to account for the looming suspension and a handful of injuries.

With Carl Hagelin (upper body) placed on long-term injured reserve, Nic Dowd (hand) on injured reserve and Nicklas Backstrom (upper body, day to day) ruled out against the Rangers, the Capitals called up center Michael Sgarbossa, forward Beck Malenstyn, defenseman Tyler Lewington and goaltender Ilya Samsonov. The Capitals also assigned goaltender Vitek Vanecek to their American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa.

Read more:

AD