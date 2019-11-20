The guards, however, have been less reliable.

With the Hoyas (3-1) heading to Madison Square Garden this week for their highest-profile nonconference games not just of the season but of Ewing’s three-year tenure, consistent scorers in the backcourt have yet to emerge. Georgetown will face the tall task of playing No. 22 Texas on Thursday and either No. 1 Duke or California on Friday as part of the 2K Empire Classic.

“It's only going to help us be a much better team once the Big East schedule starts,” Ewing said. “Every great team that you play helps sharpen the blade.”

For Georgetown, there is much fine-tuning left to be done in these early days. The Hoyas have capable guards, sophomore starters James Akinjo and Mac McClung most notable among them, but thus far the team has primarily relied on a rotating cast of scorers to support Yurtseven.

Akinjo has been the steadiest scoring presence of the group aside from the big man, though his scoring bursts are more often the result of forcing offense rather than completing set plays. In the season opener against Mount St. Mary’s, Akinjo and McClung combined for 36 points. But in the next game against Central Arkansas, they combined for just 11 while senior Jagan Mosely and junior Jamorko Pickett helped carry the load on offense. Akinjo was the only scorer in double figures (13 points) in the Hoyas’ loss to Penn State before Georgetown finally had five scorers in double figures in Sunday’s victory against Georgia State — with Akinjo, McClung, Pickett and LeBlanc joining Yurtseven.

Plenty of teams can flourish with that type of carousel on offense, and Ewing noted Tuesday in a conference call that he’s still tooling with lineups with the eventual goal of shortening what has been an 11-man rotation for the past three games.

McClung started in 29 games last year and was third on the team’s scoring list and Akinjo started in 32 and was second, both landing on the all-Big East freshman team at the end of a flashy season. This season, Ewing has yet to see his young players smooth out their highs and lows as much as he would like.

“If we’re going to be successful, they need to be more consistent,” Ewing said. “ … They definitely put in a lot of work, and I’m waiting to see the hard work that they put in throughout the summer translate into better play. James had a huge game in the second half to get us out of that big hole that we were in [against Georgia State on Sunday], he struggled [against Penn State], wasn’t very consistent, but Mac was struggling as well. … We expect for those two guys to be one of the best backcourts not only in the Big East, but in the country. And I’m expecting Omer to be one of the best bigs in the country.”

Against Texas (4-0), there the added pressure of a potent defense that’s acquitted itself well thus far.

The Longhorns are led by junior guard Matt Coleman (14.5 points per game), redshirt sophomore guard Andrew Jones (13.3 points per game) and 6-9 junior Jericho Sims (8.3 rebounds per game). They possess an early statement win, 70-66 over Purdue to end the Boilermakers’ 18-game home winning streak. College basketball analyst Ken Pomeroy ranks them as the 14th-most effective defense in the country.

In that they also play a smaller lineup, Ewing sees similarities between his squad and Texas Coach Shaka Smart's.

“As they go, Texas is going to go,” Ewing said of guards Coleman and Jones. “Their big is young, he’s agile, he plays with a lot of energy, so, you know, we’re going to have our work cut out for us. They play similar to us. They play a small lineup — a big and the four smalls. I think their four-man is 6-8, reminds me a little bit of Jamorko Pickett. It’s going to be a good test for us, a good test for both teams, and hopefully at the end of the night, we’ll come out on top.”

