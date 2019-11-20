Just FYI Charles Barkley told me tonight “I don’t hit women but if I did I would hit you,” and then when I objected to that he told me I “couldn’t take a joke.” — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

McCammond, who is Atlanta to cover Wednesday night’s Democratic presidential debate, said Barkley’s remark stemmed from her seeking clarity after he expressed to others loyalty to both former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg. McCammond tweeted that the incident “was all because he came in talking about how he loves Deval Patrick and once someone from Pete‘s campaign came around he said he loved Pete and I reminded him he previously said he was a Deval fan.”

She said that prompted Barkley to say, “I don’t hit women, but if I did, I would hit you.”

Here’s a pic (albeit dark and blurry) if you need more. pic.twitter.com/Ad32cMemiv — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) November 20, 2019

McCammond went on to explain why she decided to break the off-the-record agreement. “I hate being part of a story, so here’s a reminder that this is so much bigger than me: nearly 20 people per minute are physically abused by an intimate partner in the U.S. 1 in 4 women and 1 in 9 men experience severe intimate partner physical violence against women,” she tweeted, citing statistics from the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

McCammond, Barkley’s agent and TNT have not responded to The Post’s requests to comment.

The story quickly spread on Twitter, with many users supporting McCammond and others seeking more information before condemning the popular Barkley. Others noted that Barkley, known for his quick quips, has drawn criticism for controversial comments, ranging from politics to racial issues to topics of the day, and for some of his past actions.

Timothy Burke noted that some of “the first serious conversations about domestic abuse in sports were sparked in 1990 by Barkley’s line about beating his wife after a loss.” Burke noted that Barkley spat on a young girl during a game.

The first serious conversations about domestic abuse in sports were sparked in 1990 by Barkley's comment about beating his wife. A year later, he spat on an eight-year-old girl during a game. A year after that, Nike featured him in the famous "not a role model" ad. https://t.co/xJSbFNKZie pic.twitter.com/Ahfq6JxL3T — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 20, 2019

As a star for the Philadelphia 76ers, Barkley apologized for saying after a victory that “this is a game that, if you lose, you go home and beat your wife and kids. Did you see my wife jumping up and down at the end of the game? That’s because she knew I wasn’t going to beat her.” Asked by a reporter if he wanted to rethink that comment, he replied, “Nah. Print it.”

Journalist Carron J. Phillips recalled that “Barkley once told a room full of people at a NABJ panel in 2017 in New Orleans that Black women shouldn’t report sexual harassment/assault until they’re in power positions at the workplace.”

In 1997, he wasn’t thrilled with the idea of female referees. “I just hope they don’t have women officials. It’s the principle of the thing. I wouldn’t want a man doing a WNBA game.”

Barkley has always owned his comments, for better and for worse. “I don’t create controversies. They’re there long before I open my mouth,” he said years ago. “I just bring them to your attention.”

In a 1993 Nike commercial, he said, “I am not a role model. I am paid to wreak havoc on a basketball court. Parents should be role models. Just because I dunk a basketball doesn’t mean I should raise your kids.

Shortly after MacCammond’s tweets spread across social media and the Internet, she wrote, “I encourage you to consider how you’d respond if a friend said something similar to what Barkley said tonight. And then challenge yourself to ask the same of yourself if a stranger (or “celebrity”) said that. I hope the answers are the same. Everyone should be held accountable.

“It’s not about me or my feelings — tho I’m grateful for the many friends who have reached out. But it’s about refusing to allow this culture to perpetuate because of silence on these issues. It’s easier and less awkward to be silent, but that helps NO ONE but the perpetrator.”

