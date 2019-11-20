The banner read, “You can’t touch us @LarryNassar,” referring to the former team doctor for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University who is serving an effective life sentence in prison after pleading guilty to sexual assault. Another banner below it told MSU fans, “Welcome to the school you didn’t get into.”

The University of Michigan announced Tuesday that its chapter of Psi Upsilon “will be pursuing corrective action with those responsible for hanging the banners and those who failed to intervene,” the Detroit News reported. The school added that others on campus “also have submitted complaints against the chapter to the Greek Activities Review Panel” as part of the “fraternity and sorority community’s self-governance process.”

unbelievable.....



this is the type of stuff that makes me sick to my stomach



I hope the school is taking the proper measurements in investigating this... https://t.co/PVphwgWsqJ — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) November 18, 2019

Nassar is serving a 60-year federal sentence on charges related to child pornography and was given concurrent sentences last year of 40-to-175 years and 40-to-125 years after a pair of trials in Michigan that focused on his sexual abuse of scores of gymnasts and other young women, many of them minors at the time.

Numerous Olympic gymnasts, including Aly Raisman, Gabby Douglas, McKayla Maroney and Jordyn Wieber, have accused Nassar of sexually assaulting them. Biles, the most decorated American gymnast in history and a frequent nominee as the greatest ever in her sport, said in January, 2018 that she was also abused by Nassar.

“It is not normal to receive any type of treatment from a trusted team physician and refer to it horrifyingly as the ‘special’ treatment,” Biles wrote then, in a statement posted to social media and labeled with the “#MeToo” hashtag. “This behavior is completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive, especially coming from someone whom I was TOLD to trust.”

Michigan State reached a $500 million settlement last year that addressed lawsuits from 332 alleged victims of Nassar. In September, the U.S. Education Department levied a $4.5 million fine against the school and demanded it make major changes after finding a “systemic failure to protect students from sexual abuse."

Rachael Denhollander, a former gymnast who was the first to publicly accuse Nassar of sexual abuse, also reacted to images of the Psi Upsilon banner at Michigan.

Saying on Twitter that she wanted to believe that students at Michigan and fans of its football team were “better than this,” Denhollander wrote, “Rivalries are fun. But assault isn’t a joke or a punchline. And rivalries should never dehumanize the other side. Treat people with dignity. Then have a great game.”

Absolutely covering up isn't ok. But this sign isn't assisting us with pointing that out or making change. It's using our sexual abuse as a punchline. If you care about schools not covering things up, I can put you in touch with awesome advocates at your school who you can help. — Rachael Denhollander (@R_Denhollander) November 17, 2019

“I feel like there’s a lot of heat that goes into the [Michigan-Michigan State] game,” Kirsten Lovely, a Central Michigan University student whose tweet about the banner sparked much of the reaction to it, said to Michigan’s campus newspaper. “We can make fun of each other and have banter back and forth, but not making fun of it in a way that includes a national tragedy and that heavily impacted survivors.”

Lovely was not at the game but saw a picture of the banner on Instagram, she told the student paper.

Morgan McCaul, a Michigan student who was abused by Nassar as a 12-year-old and has become an advocate for survivors of sexual assault, tweeted Tuesday that she “filed a complaint with the Office of Civil Rights” regarding Psi Upsilon. “I look forward to their investigation of the fraternity’s contributions to a hostile educational environment,” she wrote.

