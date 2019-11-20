Bye weeks: Cardinals, Chargers, Chiefs, Vikings.

4 QB names of interest

Lamar Jackson, Ravens (1): Is there any player of greater interest in fantasy these days — and arguably in the wider sports world — than Baltimore’s scintillating sophomore? Through 10 games played, he’s ahead of Patrick Mahomes’s average fantasy scoring pace (27.6-27.2) from last year, and given how much damage he inflicts on the ground, it’s not at all clear that Jackson is destined to come back to the pack.

Deshaun Watson, Texans (4): His dud at Baltimore can be considered something of an outlier, except that Watson had already shown this year, in games against the Jaguars and Panthers, that’s he’s capable of disappointing fantasy outings. He didn’t exactly light up the Colts, either, in their Week 7 meeting and has gone 279-201-169 since then in terms of passing yardage, possibly giving his owners some late-season anxiety about their supposed stud QB.

Jeff Driskel, Lions (17): This fourth-year player, formerly a backup with the Bengals, gets a great opportunity against a demoralized Redskins defense to show that he can be a decent fantasy starter. Over two games in place of the injured Matthew Stafford, Driskel’s accuracy has left something to be desired but he makes up for it with his willingness to run (88 rushing yards and a TD in that span).

Nick Foles, Jaguars (18): Jacksonville fans want Gardner Minshew to get the starting job back, and the fantasy community wouldn’t mind, either. It will likely take a few more losses such as the 33-13 rout suffered by the Jags at Indianapolis before the team returns to its vastly more popular, but much less heavily compensated, rookie QB.

4 RB names of interest

Derrick Henry, Titans (4): The receptions-challenged Henry doesn’t usually get ranked this high, but after averaging 5.6 yards per carry between Weeks 7 and 10, then getting a bye to recharge, he’s now pitted against a Jacksonville defense that’s been destroyed on the ground of late.

Saquon Barkley, Giants (8): Barkley has now had his own bye week to recover more fully from an ankle injury that seemed to limit his rushing numbers. As it happens, the Bears are best attacked on the ground, so New York could be inclined to give Barkley all the carries he can handle, depending on how he handles them.

Tevin Coleman, 49ers (12): After trampling the Panthers a few weeks ago to the tune of four TDs, Coleman was looking like a potential league-winner, but he has no scores in the past three weeks and has been mostly ineffective with his carries. Green Bay has been generous to RBs, though, so this could be a good time to try to buy low on Coleman before he pummels the Pack.

Bo Scarbrough, Lions (27): Promoted from Detroit’s practice squad on Saturday, Scarbrough surprisingly was his team’s main man on Sunday. He’s likely too TD-dependent to be a consistent contributor — assuming he even stays busy in the Lions’ ever-changing backfield mix — but he could get a few more scoring chances this week at Washington.

4 WR names of interest

Michael Thomas, Saints (1): Lacking a flashy name or game, Thomas’s achievements this season are going somewhat underappreciated. He’s on pace for 150 catches, which would shatter Marvin Harrison’s single-season record, and he’s been an absolute rock in fantasy, delivering high-end numbers every week (in his only game with fewer than eight catches for at least 89 yards, he added a TD).

Calvin Ridley, Falcons (14): Even trading away Mohamed Sanu couldn’t shake Ridley out of the relative doldrums he had been in since Week 3, but he finally broke loose against the Panthers on Sunday (8-143-1) and has a great chance to keep it going against the Buccaneers, who are allowing by far the most fantasy points to WRs.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos (18): A trip to Buffalo should be a good test of just how dependable Sutton, now 16th among WRs for the season, has become. He’s already passed a major test of how QB-proof he can be, given Denver’s uninspiring passing of the torch from Joe Flacco to Brandon Allen (with Drew Lock waiting impatiently in the wings).

Mohamed Sanu, Patriots (32): Mo’ Sanu talk? Sure! His trade to New England inspired hope that he would become a consistent target for Tom Brady, but that hasn’t been the case in two of his three games with the Patriots. Now first-round pick N’Keal Harry, who made his season debut on Sunday, is threatening to take away some of Sanu’s looks, although fellow WR Phillip Dorsett is in the concussion protocol and may miss this week’s game against the Cowboys.

3 TE names of interest

Ryan Griffin, Jets (7): I don’t usually highlight players two weeks in a row, but the ever-shallow TE position is without Travis Kelce, Hunter Henry, Kyle Rudolph and whomever might otherwise be facing the Cardinals this week, so what’s a fantasy pundit supposed to do? At any rate, Griffin is the undisputed top TE for the Jets in the absence of the injured Chris Herndon, and he clearly has the attention of QB Sam Darnold, who fed Griffin Sunday for 109 yards and a TD.

Dallas Goedert, Eagles (9): I don’t usually rank two TEs from the same dang team in the top 10, but, well, see above. Goedert is proving more of a complement than an impediment to Zach Ertz these days, and this week’s opponent, the Seahawks, are giving up the seventh-most fantasy points to that position.

Ross Dwelley, 49ers (23): This is only if George Kittle misses another game, in which case Dwelley would jump up the rankings and, facing the Packers, would have another good shot at a nice game, following his obligatory outburst (two TDs) against the Cards.

