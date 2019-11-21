We’ve combed the far reaches of the Internet and culled only the choicest fantasy tips and advice. Below you’ll find easily digestible nuggets addressing some of the critical situations fantasy owners will face from week to week.

Dig in. And dominate.

Bye weeks: Chiefs, Vikings, Cardinals, Chargers.

Sleepers

Detroit Lions RBs: A running-back-by-committee approach has emerged in Detroit, and the best candidates for help in Week 12 are Bo Scarbrough and J.D. McKissic. Both could be serviceable in an appealing matchup on the road against the Redskins. Scarbrough figures to get the bulk of carries while McKissic will be featured more in the passing game. Scarbrough likely gets a few more overall touches and has the better chance at getting in the end zone, but McKissic could offset that in PPR leagues. Scarbrough is available in nearly all ESPN leagues; McKissic is owned in 22 percent of leagues.

AD

AD

Indianapolis Colts RBs: With starter Marlon Mack out with a broken hand, Indianapolis will cobble together its backfield in a key divisional matchup against the Texans. Jonathan Williams entered following Mack’s injury against the Jaguars, and more than picked up the slack, finishing with 116 yards. Nyheim Hines did run for a TD last week, but it would be tough to expect that again. Williams stands to inherit the bulk of the carries (and a better chance at getting in the end zone) while Hines will continue to be a part of the passing game. Williams is available in virtually all ESPN leagues; Hines is owned in 30 percent of leagues.

Taylor Gabriel, WR, Bears: Gabriel is coming off a week in which he saw a whopping 14 targets. He has more than 50 yards in receiving in three of the past four games, compensating with a TD in the game he didn’t reach that mark. And now Gabriel and Chicago face a New York Giants’ secondary that is ranked 25th in passing defense. The Bears also get the Lions’ secondary (ranked 30th) in Week 13. All that said, it’s a little tough to recommend Gabriel as a WR2; he seems more like a flex play for those in a pinch. He’s owned in just 7 percent of ESPN leagues.

Ryan Griffin, TE, Jets: Griffin has emerged as a popular target for New York quarterback Sam Darnold. Despite missing the mark last week by recommending a tight end who faced Oakland, I will not be deterred. We’re going back to the well and suggesting Griffin as a potential play as the Jets host that same Raiders’ defense. Griffin turned in his best game of the season in Week 11 with five receptions for 109 yards and a touchdown. While he put up a dud in what was a solid matchup in Week 10, Griffin tallied 66 and 50 yards with two TDs the two weeks before that. The Raiders are ranked 27th against the pass, and with top TEs like Austin Hooper (knee), George Kittle (ankle) and Travis Kelce (bye) all unavailable, Griffin would appear to be a solid choice. Griffin is owned in 1 percent of ESPN leagues.

AD

AD

Fringe Starters

Michael Gallup, WR, Cowboys: Gallup has had a nice season and Dallas QB Dak Prescott is looking for him consistently. But the Cowboys have their work cut out for them in a road game at New England. The Patriots’ defense has been dominant and represents a significant challenge for the Cowboys. Amari Cooper only played on 55 percent of Dallas’s snaps last week because he’s dealing with a banged-up knee. If the Pats zero in on keeping him in check, then Gallup and Randall Cobb figure to get more looks. It’s still a tough recommendation, but Gallup is in the mix for WR2/flex consideration.

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: Sanders played a high number of snaps in Week 11 with teammate Jordan Howard out with a shoulder injury. Howard is still working his way back and his status remains up in the air heading into this weekend’s matchup against the Seahawks. Even if Howard returns, Sanders should continue to see enough time on the field. His ability as a pass-catcher, especially in light of the injuries to Philadelphia’s receiving corps, figures to keep him involved.

AD

AD

Injury Decisions

Brandin Cooks, WR, Rams: Los Angeles could have Cooks (concussion) back for Week 12, but monitor his status and know that the Rams play Monday night. Cooks has been inconsistent, but owners may have to roll the dice if their options are limited.

Evan Engram TE, Giants: Engram is dealing with a foot injury and sat out Wednesday’s practice. His status doesn’t look good for Week 12. Look for an alternative.

Devonta Freeman, RB, Falcons: Atlanta didn’t have Freeman (foot) at Wednesday’s practice and could be without his services again in a Week 12 matchup against the Buccaneers. Brian Hill was a popular pickup last week but didn’t produce much. Tampa Bay has been a generous defense, but it’s hard to recommend anyone out of the Falcons’ backfield.

AD

Austin Hooper, TE, Falcons: Atlanta has ruled out Hooper (knee) for Week 12.

AD

Jordan Howard, RB, Eagles: Howard sat out Week 11 with a shoulder injury and his status is up in the air heading into the weekend. Before the injury, Howard had seen an uptick in carries. Owners need to have a backup plan, but if Howard suits up in Week 12, he’s a RB2/flex consideration.

Alshon Jeffery, WR, Eagles: Jeffery missed Week 11 with an ankle injury but did take part on a limited basis in Wednesday’s practice. Philadelphia’s Week 12 matchup vs. Seattle offers some appeal should Jeffery be cleared to play. If he’s good to go, Jeffery could be a flex consideration.

AD

Tyler Lockett, WR, Seahawks: Seattle expects to have Lockett (shin) available in Week 12

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: Pittsburgh will likely not have Smith-Schuster, who is in concussion protocol.

Read more on the NFL:

AD