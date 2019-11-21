Rudolph denied the accusation through his agent, Timothy Younger.

“This is a lie,” Younger said in a written statement posted on social media. “This false allegation was never asserted by Garrett in the aftermath of the game, never suggested prior to the hearing, and conspicuously absent in the apology published by the Browns and adopted by Garrett. The malicious use of this wild and unfounded allegation is an assault on Mason’s integrity which is far worse than the physical assault witnessed on Thursday. This is reckless and shameful.”

Younger called it “a desperate attempt [by Garrett] to mitigate his suspension.”

Garrett’s indefinite suspension by the NFL was upheld Thursday by appeals officer James Thrash.

There was no immediate confirmation by Garrett, the Browns, the NFL or the NFL Players Association of a report by ESPN that Garrett alleged during his appeal hearing that Rudolph used a racial slur.

Rudolph issued a similar denial through the Steelers.

“Mason vehemently denies the report of being accused of using a racial slur during the incident Thursday night in Cleveland,” team spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement. “He will not discuss this accusation any further and his focus remains on preparation for Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.”

Garrett had not made the accusation about Rudolph previously in comments he made after the game or in a written statement released subsequently through the Browns.

His appeal of his indefinite suspension by the NFL was heard Wednesday in New York by Thrash. The former NFL wide receiver is one of two appeals officers for on-field discipline jointly appointed by the league and NFLPA. Thrash’s ruling on Garrett’s appeal was announced Thursday by the NFL.

The league has said that Garrett’s suspension will cover at least the remainder of this regular season and postseason. According to the NFL, Garrett will have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell or another representative of the league office before being reinstated.

The melee occurred in the final seconds of the Browns’ victory in Cleveland over the Steelers. Garrett hit Rudolph after Rudolph delivered a throw. Rudolph grabbed at Garrett’s helmet and appeared to attempt to pull it off Garrett’s head. Garrett succeeded in pulling Rudolph’s helmet from the quarterback’s head and, after both players got to their feet, swung the helmet and struck Rudolph in the head with it.

The Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey and the Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi also were suspended by the league for their roles in the fracas. Pouncey’s suspension was reduced from three to two games by appeals officer Derrick Brooks, the NFL said Thursday. Ogunjobi’s one-game suspension previously was upheld. It already was expected that Rudolph and other players would be fined by the league for their roles in the brawl.

