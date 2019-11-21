

Carolina Panthers quarterback Kyle Allen celebrates a touchdown pass against the Arizona Cardinals. (Ross D. Franklin/AP)

Road underdogs getting at least four points haven’t been successful straight up this season — they are just 18-43-0 (a .295 win rate) — but they have done significantly better against the spread, compiling a 35-23-2 record (a .583 win rate).

Two of the worst teams in the NFL, the 0-10 Cincinnati Bengals and 2-8 Miami Dolphins, are a combined 7-2-0 against the spread when getting four or more points on the road this year, illustrating that even the bottom-feeders of the league can sometimes offer decent value on a sports bet. With that in mind, here is how we expect the Week 12 games to shake out, starting with two prime picks against the consensus point spreads (as of Thursday morning) from multiple sports books in Las Vegas.

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints (-9½)

Pick: Carolina Panthers +9½

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey leads the league in rushing yards (1,059), rushing touchdowns (11), yards from scrimmage (1,576) and total touchdowns (14), a combination that is sure to test New Orleans highly ranked defense, even if Carolina quarterback Kyle Allen is still shaky after throwing four interceptions against the Atlanta Falcons last week.

The Saints’ offensive line, meanwhile, will have to deal with the Panthers’ fearsome pass rush. The New Orleans line has been up to the task of protecting its quarterbacks thus far, but Carolina is tied with San Francisco for the lead in sacks (39) and eight Panthers have three sacks or more, led by outside linebacker Mario Addison, who has eight. In addition, Carolina’s 70 quarterback hits are the fifth-most in the NFL.

New York Giants at Chicago Bears (-6)

Pick: New York Giants +6

The Giants return from their bye week with a good chance at halting a six-game losing streak. Their opponent, the Chicago Bears, will see a change under center from Mitchell Trubisky, who suffered a right hip pointer late in the first half of the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night, to backup Chase Daniel, who has started five games since entering the NFL in 2009.

Daniel subbed in for Trubisky earlier in the season during the opening drive against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 and then started the next week, completing 73 percent of his passes for 426 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions (with a 95.6 passer rating) over those two games. Who is under center on Sunday might not matter: The Bears are scoring a below-average number of points per drive with either Trubisky and Daniel running the show.

Chicago Bears QB in 2019 Points scored Offensive drives TD Points per drive TD rate Mitchell Trubisky 132 89 13 1.48 15 percent Chase Daniel 37 21 4 1.76 19 percent NFL average 1.90 22 percent

***

The two games above represent our best plays of the week because our analysis shows the point spreads are the most divergent from what we expect to happen once the teams take the field. Below are picks for the other games on this week’s schedule. However, trying to pick every single NFL game is something of a fool’s errand. The house wins so often partly because bettors try to make too many plays when the odds aren’t in their favor. Keep that in mind when evaluating the remaining games from the Week 12 slate.

Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans (-3½)

Pick: Houston Texans -3½

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Atlanta Falcons (-4½)

Pick: Atlanta Falcons -4½

Denver Broncos at Buffalo Bills (-4)

Pick: Buffalo Bills -4

Pittsburgh Steelers (-6½) at Cincinnati Bengals

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -6½

Miami Dolphins at Cleveland Browns (-10½)

Pick: Cleveland Browns -10½

Oakland Raiders (-3) at New York Jets

Pick: Oakland Raiders -3

Detroit Lions (-3½) at Washington Redskins

Pick: Detroit Lions -3½

Jacksonville Jaguars at Tennessee Titans (-3)

Pick: Tennessee Titans -3

Dallas Cowboys at New England Patriots (-6½)

Pick: Dallas Cowboys +6½

Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers (-3)

Pick: San Francisco 49ers -3

Seattle Seahawks at Philadelphia Eagles (-1½)

Pick: Philadelphia Eagles -1½

Baltimore Ravens (-3½) at Los Angeles Rams

Pick: Los Angeles Rams +3½

