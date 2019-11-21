Eric Weddle is not one of those players. On Monday, his Rams take on the Ravens, for whom he played the previous three seasons, and the veteran safety said Wednesday he’s staying mum on his former team’s tendencies.

“I could tell them a lot of stuff, but that’s just not who I am,” Weddle told reporters. “So we’re going to play it on the field, and the best team is going to win.

AD

“I have a lot of respect for that place, not only how it helped my career and rejuvenated my career, how they treated myself and my family,” Weddle continued. “But it’s a very tightknit group, and what would I be — what kind of man would I be if I just turned my back on all of them?”

AD

Rams Coach Sean McVay isn’t asking him for any intel, either.

“I think he’s got a lot of loyalty to those guys, even if he’s not there anymore,” he said.

Whether the information former players can provide is even useful has long been a subject of NFL debate. But any help it does provide goes beyond playbook specifics.

“It goes beyond the X’s and O’s standpoint,” former NFL defensive end Chris Canty, who played for the Giants, Cowboys and Ravens over his 11-year career, said in 2015. “You can start talking about the particulars, the nuances — everything from different techniques to the culture of the locker room to really get a feel for a team and find out ways you can attack that team. So certainly when I was a member of the Giants I spent a lot of time speaking with the offensive coordinator and those guys, trying to give some insight into who and what the Cowboys were when we were playing against them.”

AD

AD

Such soft espionage also is more common than assumed.

“There’s so much turnover on NFL rosters that you can’t avoid it. Almost every week there’s going to be somebody who knows that team,” defensive tackle Barry Cofield, who played for the Giants and Redskins, said in 2015.

Ravens Coach John Harbaugh certainly doesn’t think it’s a very big deal. On Thursday, he called the Weddle news “much ado about nothing” because everything his team has done is on film anyway. But even though Harbaugh called Weddle “a good friend,” he said the two agreed in a Monday text message not to talk until after the game.

Read more on the NFL:

AD