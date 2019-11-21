But the Texans enter this game on a low ebb after being overwhelmed, 41-7, Sunday in Baltimore.

“It happens,” Watson said after that game. “It’s the NFL. It’s one of those games.”

It was an ugly performance by the Texans. The Houston defense had no answers for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson, who threw four touchdown passes and added several dazzling runs. The Texans surrendered 263 rushing yards. On offense, the Texans couldn’t protect Watson, who was sacked five times in the first half and six times overall before giving way to backup AJ McCarron, who was sacked once during his mop-up duty. The Texans didn’t score until they trailed, 34-0, midway through the fourth quarter.

Colts at Texans

When: Thursday at 8:20 p.m. Eastern

Where: NRG Stadium in Houston

TV: Fox, NFL Network

Streaming: Amazon Prime, Yahoo Sports

Watson remained in the game Sunday after having his right leg bent awkwardly beneath him on a sack late in the first half. He said afterward he was “fine” and would be “ready to go Thursday.”

Said Watson: “It’s another opportunity. It’s the NFL. If you play in the NFL, you know that every week is different and every game is different. You can’t dwell on a loss or even a win. ... That’s what we’re gonna do, flush it and move forward.”

The Colts have remained in the division race even after quarterback Andrew Luck stunned the football-watching world by announcing his abrupt retirement just before the season. Frank Reich has done a masterful coaching job and the Colts have relied on quarterback Jacoby Brissett, who has played very well with 15 touchdown passes, four interceptions and a 97.5 passer rating.

Wide receiver T.Y. Hilton is listed as questionable for this game because of a calf injury. He hasn’t played since Week 8. Tight end Eric Ebron is questionable with an ankle injury. The Colts will be without tailback Marlon Mack, who underwent surgery for a broken hand suffered during Sunday’s victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jonathan Williams filled in and ran for 116 yards on only 13 carries against the Jaguars.

Indianapolis is ranked 11th in the league in total defense. The Colts have played well on defense since second-year linebacker Darius Leonard returned from missing three games because of a concussion.

