But the players in the Capitals room largely agree winning the Presidents’ Trophy isn’t such a negative. While teams that have flourished in the regular season routinely have fallen short in the Stanley Cup playoffs — just eight Presidents’ Trophy winners have gone on to win the Stanley Cup — the Capitals are confident about overcoming those odds, if the opportunity presents itself.

Even with the Capitals’ 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers Wednesday night — the team’s first regulation road loss since Oct. 10 against Nashville — the Capitals still have a league-leading 36 points through 24 games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Tom Wilson said they would take the Presidents’ Trophy, superstition or not. Wilson said the team is trying to win as many games as possible to bank points and will “cross that bridge” with the Presidents’ Trophy when they get there.

“That would be a good problem to have if you are talking about that at the end of the year,” Wilson said. “I think it’s more of a superstition type thing. When you are such a dominant team all year, there are more eyes on you obviously, and you might have a bit more of a target on your chest because you are expected to do well in the postseason. But at the end of the day, when you get to the playoffs, it is a whole different story.”

The last team to win both the Presidents’ Trophy and the Stanley Cup was the Chicago Blackhawks during the 2012-13 season, which was reduced from its usual 82 games to 48 because of a lockout. Before the Blackhawks, the Detroit Red Wings were the last, during the 2007-08 season. Three other teams have reached the finals after winning the Presidents’ Trophy, but failed to win the Cup.

The Capitals have won the Presidents’ Trophy three times in franchise history: 2010, 2016 and 2017. In 2010, Washington lost to Montreal in the first round. In both 2016 and 2017, the Capitals lost in the second round to Pittsburgh.

T.J Oshie, whose first season with Washington was 2015-16, said he believed winning too many games was a problem for the team when they were “pretty stacked” his first year.

“We didn’t feel like we needed a win a game for like the last eight to 10 games, so I think then we lost a little bit of the killer instinct,” Oshie said of the 2015-16 season when the Capitals tallied a whopping 120 points. Last year, Tampa Bay lost in the first round to the Columbus Blue Jackets after winning the Presidents’ Trophy with 128 points.

However, if the Capitals found themselves in that same situation this season, Oshie is “not worried,” because of the experience gained from winning the Stanley Cup in 2018. Goaltender Braden Holtby agreed with Oshie, stating that a lot of those recent Presidents’ Trophy teams had to cope with added pressure without such experience.

“I think we are poised enough and experienced enough know to if we get in that situation, we know that playoffs roll over, it is not the regular season,” Oshie said. “You can’t play like that. You can’t play with that type of arrogance that comes into having a big lead in the regular season and not really having to win games so I think especially after falling short last year, when we get to playoffs it will be a different team.”

Not once has Capitals Coach Todd Reirden mentioned to his players that the team is atop the league standings. It’s “too early” to be thinking about how wins can culminate in the Presidents’ Trophy. Right now, the team needs to focus on shoring up their details and habits that have come with learning their new system.

“So much stuff can occur during the year, that’s why it is important for me, win or lose, that we truly evaluate the game,” Reirden said. “There have been games we don’t deserve to win that we’ve won, and it is important that we address it like that. There is a truth factor with the team and myself when I address them.”

And rafter a 13-game point streak, the team has lost three of its past six, two in regulation and another in a shootout.

The little bit of adversity provided by some injuries, the three-game “intent to injure” suspension for Garnet Hathaway and major salary cap issues could be exactly what the team needs at the moment.

“Adversity grows teams, but in saying that, I think the way we are this year as opposed to our last two, there is far less pressure in our locker room,” Holtby said.

Complacency isn’t a concern this early in the season, so for now, the Capitals are taking the wins and losses in stride.

“In hockey there is just so much coincidence and chance and puck luck, that when it comes down to games and any team really has a chance to win,” Lars Eller said. “It’s not so much as it’s a negative to have the best record in the regular season, but literally every team has a chance to win once they’re in. I think that is the biggest takeaway, rather than it is a bad thing to win a lot in the regular season.”

