#NEBHInjuryReport Kemba Walker has been diagnosed with concussion-like symptoms. He is being transported to the hospital for further evaluation. Further updates will be provided as appropriate. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 23, 2019

With a little more than three minutes remaining before halftime, the three-time all-star point guard stepped in front of Nikola Jokic to deflect a pass. As Walker, 29, sought to corral the loose ball in the paint, his momentum carried himself forward into Celtics forward Semi Ojeleye.

Walker’s head was bent downward as he ran into Ojeleye’s chest, and the contact immediately sent him to the floor. He remained prone on the court as play continued the other way, and referees quickly stopped the action so that Walker could receive medical attention.

Kemba Walker was taken off the court in a stretcher after this play pic.twitter.com/i1jcJeoDwB — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) November 23, 2019

A look at Kemba’s neck injury pic.twitter.com/v2n3n9S7z1 — Brian Robb (@BrianTRobb) November 23, 2019

After an initial assessment, Walker was put on a backboard and then a stretcher with a brace around his neck before being wheeled off. He departed with no points and three assists in 12 minutes.

Walker, who joined the Celtics as part of a sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets last summer, was averaging 22.6 points, 4.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists entering Friday. He has been a driving force behind Boston’s impressive 11-3 start.

