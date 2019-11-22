“We as collegiate fencers have committed our athletic careers to understanding how our individual strengths, irrespective of gender, may be best leveraged for the advancement of the collective,” the letter reads, according to a copyprovided to The Washington Post. “But while ours is a victory born from values of gender equality, yours is one shadowed by continued acts of gender-based prejudice and partisanship.”

About half of the 40-member team plan to boycott the event entirely. Several others plan to carry signed copies of the letter into the White House in case one is damaged or confiscated, Scruggs said in an interview. He said he will attempt to hand the letter to Trump during a handshake photo op involving the president, players and coaches.

Team members also plan to hold copies of the letter aloft in photographs with Trump.

“There is this larger conversation over whether athletes should have political views or use their platforms in political ways, but if we are being recognized for our success, we need to stand up for the things that allowed us to have that success in the first place,” Gout said. “We have a responsibility to fight for the values that led us to become national champions. In my opinion, the values that allowed us to win are not valued by this administration.”

Added Scruggs: “If they plan to use us as something to place on Twitter or as a showcase, we want them to acknowledge the values we have and contribute to those values of gender equality and diversity."

This demonstration against the president would follow others by athletes and other public figures over social and cultural issues.

In May 2018, Mandy Manning, being honored as national teacher of the year, brought letters from her immigrant and refugee students to the White House and gave them to Trump. During their photo op, she wore badges promoting equality, including one reading “Trans Equality Now.”

Trump’s staff has gone to great lengths to try to shield him from direct criticism. During a trip in 2018, Trump met with British leaders outside London, where mass protests of his visit were taking place. In May, when Trump visited Japan, the U.S. Navy received a request to minimize the visibility of the USS John McCain warship — named for the former U.S. senator who was a frequent Trump critic — during the president’s remarks at the Yokosuka base. He has attended three sporting events in recent weeks, receiving mixed reactions.

The event at the White House on Friday will include a number of collegiate champions in nonrevenue sports. The teams are expected to be arranged in multiple rooms, and Trump is expected to visit briefly with each. The event will be open to coverage from White House pool reporters.

The Columbia fencing team members said they oppose his administration’s stances on reproductive health, attempts to restructure Title IX and changes to how college campuses handle cases of sexual assault.

They’ll also try to register their displeasure with the president over his rhetoric and behavior toward women. Sixteen women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct before he took office and provided witnesses they told at the time about the incident. During the 2016 campaign, an audio recording from an “Access Hollywood” interview of Trump years earlier was made public in which Trump is heard talking in a lewd manner about women.

“There are a lot of things the president has said on his own that discourage women from claiming their space and telling their stories in the way they have a right to,” Gout said. “Those were things that were important and resonated with us, but we wanted to be careful not to hone in on any one issue. This is more about gender equality in general, rather than any specific policy.”

Gout said the team received an invitation to the White House two weeks ago, and team members, some of whom had graduated in the months between the national championship and the presidential visit, began debating whether to accept the invitation.

The team members who chose to attend resolved to express their dissatisfaction with Trump, Scruggs said.

“It’s one thing to decline the invitation, but that’s quiet,” he said. “This is making noise and causing a ruckus and starting a discussion.” He compared their planned protest to that of Colin Kaepernick, the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback whose decision to kneel during the national anthem to protest policy brutality prompted Trump to call on the NFL to “fire” him in 2017.

Scruggs and a number of other Columbia fencers have trained with Race Imboden, the American fencer who knelt on the medal stand during the national anthem at the Pan American Games in August in Lima, Peru.

“Seeing him use his platform as an athlete to create conversations in society inspired me to do that, too,” Scruggs said.

In May, the World Series champion Boston Red Sox were divided along racial lines when they visited the White House, with most of the minority players skipping the event. This month, 11 players among the Washington Nationals’ 40-man roster did not show up for a South Lawn ceremony a week after their first World Series title, with reliever Sean Doolittle saying, “I don’t want to hang out with somebody who talks like that.” During that visit, Nationals catcher Kurt Suzuki donned a red “Make America Great Again” cap and received a brief hug from the president.

