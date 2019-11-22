Detroit is another struggling team that, on paper, should give Washington a chance for a win. The Lions are 3-6-1, having lost six of their last seven games, and quarterback Matthew Stafford is injured. Still, the way the Redskins have been playing it would be foolish to assume they will take advantage of the reeling Lions, who are 3½-point road favorites. Here are five keys for the Redskins Sunday at FedEx Field.

Protect Dwayne Haskins

Last week, the Jets swamped the Redskins with a variety of blitzes, often overwhelming the line with more rushers than Washington had pass blockers. Haskins showed promising poise by dodging the rush several times. But inopportune sacks kept early drives from going anywhere, putting the Redskins in a hole from which they couldn’t emerge.

Haskins needs to continue to improve his ability to recognize defenses and set up protections, but the team has to help him, too. He needs to be able to stand in the pocket and find receivers.

Use Peterson and Guice

Wendell Smallwood was on the field for more snaps last week than either Adrian Peterson or Derrius Guice. It’s understandable that the Redskins wanted to work Guice back slowly in his first game after his second significant knee injury, but with interim coach Bill Callahan saying he wants to commit to the run, Washington needs to use its best weapon. That continues to be Peterson.

The Lions, who have one of the NFL’s weakest pass defenses, are slightly better against the run, but hardly dominant. Given Washington’s problems protecting Haskins last week, they need to lean on their two most important running backs.

Don’t let Jeff Driskel beat you

Stafford’s replacement hasn’t overwhelmed in two games since taking over as Detroit’s starter, but he’s protected the ball well, with just one interception in 72 attempts. He is most dangerous when he avoids from the pass rush and takes off running.

In his two starts, he has 13 carries for 88 yards and a touchdown. The Redskins have had defensive breakdowns all season, often leaving space for opponents to get huge chunks of yardage on screen plays or quarterback runs. If they fall asleep on Driskel, he will make them pay.

The secondary needs to step up

The Redskins have struggled with pass coverage all season, partly because of injuries and party because of mental mistakes that leave pass-catchers wide open. Marvin Jones, Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay are an effective receiving trio for the Lions, and rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson has had an impact in some games.

While Washington will be helped by Stafford’s absence, it has had trouble with teams boasting multiple receiving threats.

Win the field position game

The Jets seized a field position advantage right away last week, scoring quickly and pinning the Redskins deep in their own territory for much of the first half. When Washington was winning early last season, it followed the same formula: Run Peterson, get opportune first downs, occasionally trap teams against their own end zone and eventually prevail in a field position battle, with help from punter Tress Way. That might still be their best route.

