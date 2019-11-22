“I’ve got calls to get back into the ring, but my health is my wealth,” Mayweather said. “Boxing is a very, very brutal sport. In the last few years a lot of fighters have died inside that squared circle."

Thursday night, however, Mayweather seemed to change his mind. “Coming out of retirement in 2020,” he wrote to accompany a photo of him in boxing gear.

What Mayweather means by “coming out of retirement” remains to be seen. He told Reuters on Saturday that he still planned on doing exhibitions, such as his fight against Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa on New Year’s Eve, a three-minute, three-knockdown fight that he claimed netted him $9 million.

“I think I make more doing that than most fighters make fighting,” he said Saturday.

There’s also his interest in mixed martial arts, perhaps spurred by his 2017 boxing match against UFC star Conor McGregor. On Wednesday night, Mayweather sat next to UFC President Dana White courtside at the Clippers-Celtics game in Los Angeles and wrote Thursday on Instagram that the two were “working together again to bring the world another spectacular event in 2020″ (the two have known each other for years, ESPN reports, and worked together to bring the McGregor fight into existence).

The official UFC Instagram account shared that photo along with Mayweather’s “coming out of retirement in 2020” photo, fueling speculation that Mayweather and UFC have something brewing.

“Eventually I will move on to build my brand in MMA but for right now I’m in boxing, and boxing will always be at the top as long as I’m involved,” was all Mayweather said Saturday.

Mayweather’s retirement dance has been one of sport’s longest-running sagas. Mayweather first announced his retirement after beating Ricky Hatton in December 2007, but he was back 21 months later fighting Juan Manuel Márquez. He fought nine more times after that until retiring again in 2015 with a 49-0 record, titles in five weight divisions and the distinction of being the highest-grossing boxer in history in terms of pay-per-view buys. Then came the fight with McGregor in 2017, a 10th-round TKO in which Mayweather reportedly banked $300 million.

“This was my last fight,” Mayweather said afterward.

Unless it isn’t, and Mayweather decides to fight Canelo Alvarez. Or Manny Pacquiao (again). Or McGregor (again). Or works out something with White to step into the octagon in some form. But until that something is announced, Mayweather is ostensibly done with any sort of combat sport. Maybe.

“You have got to know when to hang it up. I had a great career,” he said Saturday.

