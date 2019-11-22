But for now, as these sixth-ranked Terps let the early-season games wear on, they find their needed cure and more. In Friday’s battle between undefeated local teams, the Terps dominated George Mason in an 86-63 victory at Xfinity Center. All five Maryland games this season have ended in double-digit wins, and they usually turned into second-half showcases of the Terps’ depth and potential.

George Mason (5-1) led by as many as seven points early, meaning Maryland (5-0) had to spend most of the first half climbing back. The final box score, though, would not suggest much of a struggle.

Four Terps scored at least 12 points for the second straight game, led by 16 from senior point guard Anthony Cowan Jr. Now in a starting role, Aaron Wiggins continued to stand out with his newfound physicality as he added 15 points, and fellow sophomore Jalen Smith notched his third double-double (12 points and 10 rebounds).

Maryland surged with a 19-2 run during the final six minutes of the first half, dashing any hope the Patriots had of an upset in College Park. In the final seconds of the half, Wiggins’s three-pointer, which punctuated the surge, pushed his team to a double-digit lead for the first time. The Terps held on to that comfortable advantage for the rest of the night, even though their path to that point highlighted a troubling trend.

Despite freshman forward Makhel Mitchell getting the nod to come off the bench in the first half, his twin brother, Makhi, had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks during a six-minute stretch of the second half. (He finished with 12, eight and two.) Moments such as that show the depth of this team but also the unpredictability of a newcomer, who in a previous game committed four fouls in four minutes.

After his career-high 13 points Tuesday in a win against Fairfield, sophomore forward Ricky Lindo Jr. returned to the starting lineup. Lindo, who is trusted by the coaching staff for what he brings defensively, scored the first points, dunking off a pass from Smith. Lindo, who finished with five points and four rebounds in 13 minutes, did not start the second half, with Coach Mark Turgeon instead using a four-guard lineup.

George Mason played without senior guard Justin Kier, its top returning player, who has a stress fracture in his right foot, as well fellow senior guard Ian Boyd, who’s out for the season with a wrist injury. Yet the Terps still needed time to jump ahead. The Patriots made their first four shots, but then the Maryland held them to 16 for 52 for the rest of the game, including a 26.7 percent clip in the second half.

Friday’s game marked the end of the relatively easy portion of the season. The Terps will head to a Thanksgiving tournament in Orlando, where more difficult opponents wait, before a matchup with Notre Dame, a pair of December conference games and a trip to No. 13 Seton Hall.

The matchup with the Patriots, Turgeon said, brought the end of his early-season efforts of going deeper into his bench, solely for the purpose of letting his group gain experience. But in the blowout, Maryland again showed its depth, eventually letting the walk-ons play. Turgeon still hasn’t figured out a preferred rotation, but a handful of players created their own highlight moments.

It’s obvious that the Terps have the talented pieces needed to power past opponents. Now they just need to sink into that rhythm early.

