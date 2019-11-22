D.C. holds an option to purchase Rodriguez’s contract from Estudiantes (Argentina) for an estimated $2.5 million and is engaged in talks with Midtjylland (Denmark) to acquire Hamid on a permanent transfer.

Rodriguez appeared in all but one regular season match and contributed six goals and three assists. He also scored a late equalizer in the extra-time playoff defeat at Toronto. Late this season, he was summoned to the Argentine under-23 national team.

AD

AD

In his second tenure with United, Hamid was a finalist for MLS goalkeeper of the year after finishing tied for most shutouts (14) and third in goal against average (1.12).

Brillant, a French center back, played an integral role in the MLS club posting a team-record five consecutive shutouts to end the regular season. He said in September that he would like to remain with United but also consider opportunities in Europe.

Meantime, United appears to have parted ways with forward Quincy Amarikwa, saying he is out of contract while making no mention of attempting to re-sign him.

As a backup to Wayne Rooney, Amarikwa appeared in 23 of 34 regular season matches, and although he scored just once, he filled the blue-collar role that Coach Ben Olsen demanded late in games.

AD

Rooney, the captain and highest-paid player in club history, announced in August that he would not return next season. This winter, the English superstar will join Derby County, an English second-flight team, as a player and assistant coach.

AD

Also announced previously: Luciano Acosta is out of contract and seeking opportunities elsewhere. One of MLS’s most electrifying figures combining with Rooney in 2018, the Argentine playmaker did not perform well this season and ultimately lost his starting job.

United officials have said that, aside from retaining Hamid, Rodriguez and Brillant, their priority is signing a central midfielder to fill Acosta’s shoes.

AD

The team also said Friday it is attempting to re-sign third-choice goalkeeper Earl Edwards and reserve forward Gordon Wild, both of whom spent much of their time with second-division Loudoun United. Backup goalkeeper Chris Seitz signed a new contract several weeks ago.

Yamil Asad, Paul Arriola, Ola Kamara, Felipe Martins, Moses Nyeman, Donovan Pines and Griffin Yow were already under contract for 2020. United exercised options on starters Steven Birnbaum, Russell Canouse, Joseph Mora, Júnior Moreno and Ulises Segura, plus reserves Emmanuel Boateng, Oniel Fisher and Chris Odoi-Atsem.

AD

It also waived Brazilian defender Marquinhos Pedroso (six matches) and Antonio Bustamante, a midfielder who signed a homegrown contract last winter and played almost exclusively for Loudoun United.

AD

As expected, Argentine defender Leonardo Jara (25 starts) will not return after losing his starting job late in the year. His loan from Boca Juniors expires next month. Jalen Robinson, a homegrown defender for six seasons, was also let go.

Midfielder Chris Durkin is on loan until June with Sint-Truidense, a Belgian club that has an option to purchase his contract.

United players currently under contract:

Goalkeepers: Chris Seitz.

Defenders: Steven Birnbaum, Oniel Fisher, Joseph Mora, Chris Odoi-Atsem, Donovan Pines.

AD

Midfielders: Paul Arriola, Yamil Asad, Emmanuel Boateng, Russell Canouse, Felipe Martins, Júnior Moreno, Moses Nyeman, Ulises Segura, Griffin Yow.

Forwards: Ola Kamara.

Read more soccer coverage:

AD