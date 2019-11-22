“You’re kind of looking through everything and taking everything into account — it was like, ‘Ooh!’” Niumatalolo said, as if someone had pinched his arm. “‘That’s a pretty tough finish there, with those games.’”

Since the program joined the American Athletic Conference at the start of the 2015 season, Niumatalolo and his team have grown used to taxing stretch runs. Last year, their final six games included ranked Notre Dame, ranked Central Florida, ranked Army and a Cincinnati team that was 7-1 when it played the Mids. Even when their late stretch wasn’t quite so treacherous, Navy has fallen prey to attrition: In 2016, the Mids opened 9-2 and reached the AAC championship game, then dropped their final three games. In 2017, they opened 5-0 before losing six of their final eight. Of the three wins they compiled last season, two came in the first three weeks.

That end-of-year fade is something Navy is highly cognizant of this season, especially heading into Saturday’s matchup against SMU (9-1, 5-1 AAC), which sits 25th in the College Football Playoff rankings. With the winner of the bout staying in contention for a spot in the AAC championship game on Dec. 7, too much is at stake on Saturday’s senior day for the Mids (7-2, 5-1) to allow their 52-20 drubbing at Notre Dame last week to turn into an end-of-year slump.

“We’re definitely aware of just the conference standings and how everyone’s playing, their momentum,” said Jacob Springer, the junior striker who leads Navy with 12 tackles for losses and seven sacks this season. “In the last couple of years, we caught some good teams. Last year — shoot, the whole schedule was tough, not to mention that we had Cincinnati, Temple, Houston … it’s something that we’ve realized for sure, but this year, we’re really confident.”

There are two factors giving Niumatalolo and his players faith that they’ll rebound after the Notre Dame loss, even with the Mustangs’ offense, which ranks sixth in FBS at 522.2 yards per game, hurtling toward them. Above all else, the Mids are healthier right now, with at least four games left including a bowl game, than they have been in years at this point in the season.

At the end of 2016, 11 players were listed on the injury report ahead of the Army-Navy game. In 2017, Navy missed major pieces including slotback Tre Walker and struggled with quarterback Zach Abey's injures.

The Mids took extra precautions to stay healthy this year, strides that included everything from examining how much they ran in the offseason and on what surface they were running to hiring a nutritionist for the first time. Niumatalolo has not been commenting on injures this year as freely as he did in seasons past, but this week, the 12th-year head coach said the Mids are in a good place, health-wise.

“I do feel good about that. Obviously, we got humbled this past Saturday, but coming out of a game like that where you get beat so bad — or any game playing a top 20 team — we came out of it relatively healthy,” Niumatalolo said. " … We're a lot healthier this year at the end of this season than any other season than I can remember. Hopefully that continues all the way to the Army game."

The other factor giving Navy confidence is somewhat less tangible: Both Niumatalolo and Springer say Mids players simply trust each other more this year.

“Just the cats who are playing and even the cats who don't get a lot of playing time, it's more of a bond than we've had before,” Springer said.

Niumatalolo noticed the finger-pointing that infected his locker room last year as Navy went 3-10 and put an extra emphasis on team-building activities during the offseason. The Mids went paintballing over the summer, a favorite memory of Springer’s, and had a picnic-style pizza party at Sandy Point State Park in Annapolis, among other activities. Niumatalolo took the team bonding so seriously that when asked if the team could eat their pizza at tables, Niumatalolo declined, preferring instead that the team sit on the ground, campfire-style.

The coach also cut a handful of players he deemed to not be fully dedicated to the football team or bought into its values. The result was a much tighter team, one that Niumatalolo and Springer believe will rebound well after a devastating loss to the Fighting Irish.

“The guys we have out there right now and the guys who come off the sideline, we’re all on the same page and we all make plays,” Springer said. “We all expect that any [opponent] can step on the field and our defense doesn’t flinch. Depth plays a big part into that, and the reliance we have on each other — we’re confident our brothers have our backs. This year, trust is playing a big aspect.”

