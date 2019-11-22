The trio of running backs had just all practiced together for the first time since the initial week of the season. A lot has transpired since.

Guice tore a meniscus in his knee in Week 1 and spent most of the season on injured reserve before returning last week against the New York Jets for his second career game. Peterson was inactive for that first game but wound up turning into the Redskins’ most consistent weapon in the following weeks and became the focal point of the offense after interim coach Bill Callahan replaced Jay Gruden. Thompson missed the last four games with a toe injury. And the team fell to 1-9.

All three could be active on game day for the first time Sunday against the Detroit Lions. Thompson remains the biggest question mark as his injured toe has continued to limit his ability to cut sharply and break in and out of routes. Peterson is also dealing with a toe injury. Both were officially listed as questionable.

The challenge, if all three can play, is how to distribute touches.

“It goes per concept, per situation, per series,” Callahan said, “and I think [running backs coach] Randy Jordan has done a tremendous job managing the backs throughout the course of the game, knowing when to inject them and when to substitute them in and out based on their strengths and weaknesses and also by game-plan dictation. We’re really oriented by play as to what back is in the game by the types of plays that we run.”

Guice shined in limited opportunities last week, rushing for 24 yards on seven carries and taking a screen pass 45 yards for a touchdown. He showed a burst and aggressive running style that alleviated any lingering concerns about the knee.

Guice was optimistic about the upcoming week after what he called a good week of practice for the entire running backs room. Still, no one knows how the ball will be distributed, which means finding a rhythm becomes a challenge.

“Eight touches isn’t really a rhythm,” Guice said. “Especially spaced out. You get in rhythm like that drive AP had against the Bills. You get in rhythm when you’re constantly getting it in one drive and constantly building up. That’s how you really build rhythm.”

Vernon Davis is the only Redskins player officially listed as out this week. Washington will place Davis, who remains in the concussion protocol, on injured reserve, according to a person familiar with the team’s plans. Davis has missed the last six games, and the two-time Pro Bowler may not wear the burgundy and gold again given his status as a free agent after the season. Davis could opt to retire after 14 years in the league.

Defensive lineman Daron Payne (ankle) was listed as doubtful on the injury report after not practicing all week. Cornerback Josh Norman appeared on the report for the first time this week with a hamstring issue, was limited in practice Friday and is listed as questionable to play.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford (hip/back), cornerback Jamal Agnew (ankle), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), defensive lineman Da’Shawn Hand (hand), offensive lineman Frank Ragnow (concussion) and defensive back Tracy Walker (knee) are all out for the Lions. Cornerback Rashaan Melvin (ribs) is listed as questionable.

