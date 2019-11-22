So Winnipeg fan Chris Matthew hardly was going out on a limb when — during a night on the town with friends — he promised to wear shorts until the Blue Bombers brought home the Grey Cup.

Chris Matthew (the shorts guy) is up next on #TSN1040!



Listen live: https://t.co/RndpxTpj0G pic.twitter.com/DuDErACky5 — TSN Radio Vancouver (@TSN1040) November 15, 2019

“We were playing what was supposed to be a far inferior team, we should have beaten them no problem, so I’d been out with a couple of guys the night before, and the next day somebody said to me, ‘How long are you going to be wearing shorts,’ ” he said this week on the Pardon My Take podcast. “It was a nice November, I was still in them. I said, ‘When Bombers win the Grey Cup.’ ”

It’s fairly obvious what happened next, because really, would we be writing about some random Manitoban and his no-pants promise if Winnipeg had won? They did not, and Matthew’s lower legs have been exposed to the unforgiving Canadian elements for 18 consecutive years.

“The following Sunday they went out, they got beat by the lesser team, and I’ve been waiting for them now to win the Grey Cup ever since,” Matthew said.

The Blue Bombers have been back to the Grey Cup twice since then, in 2007 and 2011, coming up short (heh) both times, and they’ll try again Sunday against the Tiger-Cats in Calgary. Only in victory — blessed, warm victory — will Matthew cover his bare legs for the first time in 18 years. But until then, a promise is a promise.

“It’s just my word,” he said. “There was no handshake. … It’s just I said I would do it, so I’m the one who should have been committed [to the bet], I think.”

Winnipeg, in case you’re not familiar with Canadian climatology, is not exactly a year-round-shorts kind of place. High temperatures average around 17 degrees Fahrenheit in February, with lows averaging just below zero. The former schoolteacher told the Star that the one concession he’ll make to the elements is wearing a pair of long johns underneath his shorts, but it “has to be really, really cold to even do that,” he said.

Otherwise, it’s shorts all the time, even to events that usually call for something more formal (“we can’t really go to nice places for dinner,” his wife, Darla Robinson, told the Star). Matthew had another workaround for his brother’s wedding, when he had a kilt custom-made in Scotland, though that, too, has its issues.

“It’s probably even less warm; there’s more space for the wind to blow up there,” he told Pardon My Take.

This year, the Blue Bombers are somewhere around 3.5-point underdogs in the Grey Cup, having lost both regular season meetings with the Tiger-Cats. Matthew still has hope, though: He’s predicting a four-point Winnipeg victory.

“I mean, I’m not gonna be quite as firm in my prediction as I was back in 2001 because I might say something else real stupid,” he said, adding that he has victory pants ready to go: a pair of “pretty ugly” Zubaz, the baggy, striped nightmares favored by football fans everywhere back in the 1990s.

In that case, maybe he should just keep wearing the shorts.

I was in a parka in the snow while I interviewed Chris Matthew, who was in shorts and a Bombers jersey... the part of the story often overlooked — the pants he is looking forward to finally wearing after 18 years of Bombers CFL drought are truly hideous https://t.co/7Yi8OOEpYq pic.twitter.com/z4e4c5Jawo — Kelly Geraldine Malone (@KellyGerMalone) November 20, 2019

