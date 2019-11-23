“At this moment, both of our institutions continue to invest in industries destroying our futures, and when it comes to the climate crisis, no one wins,” he said in a video released by the Divest Harvard group. “Harvard and Yale can’t claim to truly promote knowledge while at the same time supporting the companies engaged in misleading the public, smearing academics and denying the truth.”

Videos posted on social media show demonstration on the field in New Haven swelling as more protesters took the field.

Police officers escorted at least 50 people off the field, according to the Harvard Crimson. New Haven Police and Yale University did not immediately provide comment.

Harvard spokeswoman Rachel Dane said in an emailed statement that the university would not comment directly on the protest or police activity, but said the school “respectfully disagree[s] with divestment activists” over how to confront climate change.

“Universities like Harvard have a crucial role to play in tackling climate change and Harvard is fully committed to leadership in this area through research, education, community engagement, dramatically reducing its own carbon footprint, and using our campus as a test bed for piloting and proving solutions,” the statement read in part. "As it has done for well over a decade, the University will continue to support its faculty, students and staff as they pursue a range of innovative and ambitious efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to renewable sources of energy and to help mitigate the catastrophic consequences of climate change that are already being realized.

Students at universities around the country have pushed their administrations to divest endowments from the fossil fuel industry over its role in climate change — with mixed success. Harvard leaders have argued that the university should combat climate change through its research, while Yale has divested partially.

INCREDIBLE to see this video of fans STORMING the field from the stands to join @FossilFreeYale and @DivestHarvard. Our movement is big. We stand united. #NobodyWins so long as our universities stay invested in injustice. https://t.co/kgZ7e7uifp — Divest Harvard 🔶 (@DivestHarvard) November 23, 2019

Hundreds of Yale and Harvard students held up the football game for about a half hour to protest university holdings in fossil fuel companies and Puerto Rican debt pic.twitter.com/aX7tOOo1r4 — Marisa Peryer (@marisa_peryer) November 23, 2019

