More than 100 protesters occupied midfield during halftime of the annual Harvard-Yale football game on Saturday, pushing for action on climate change amid chants such as “Ok boomer” and demanding both schools divest from fossil fuel companies, delaying the action for nearly an hour.

Police arrested the demonstrators, who sat in the middle of the field at the 50-yard line while linking arms and chanting. Players from both teams joined in the demonstration by wearing orange wrist bands on the field, according to Harvard captain Wesley Osgbury, a senior defensive back.

“At this moment, both of our institutions continue to invest in industries destroying our futures, and when it comes to the climate crisis, no one wins,” he said in a video released by the Divest Harvard group. “Harvard and Yale can’t claim to truly promote knowledge while at the same time supporting the companies engaged in misleading the public, smearing academics and denying the truth.”

Videos posted on social media show demonstration on the field in New Haven swelling as more protesters took the field.

Police officers escorted at least 50 people off the field, according to the Harvard Crimson. New Haven Police and Yale University did not immediately provide comment.

Harvard spokeswoman Rachel Dane said in an emailed statement that the university would not comment directly on the protest or police activity, but said the school “respectfully disagree[s] with divestment activists” over how to confront climate change.

“Universities like Harvard have a crucial role to play in tackling climate change and Harvard is fully committed to leadership in this area through research, education, community engagement, dramatically reducing its own carbon footprint, and using our campus as a test bed for piloting and proving solutions,” the statement read in part. "As it has done for well over a decade, the University will continue to support its faculty, students and staff as they pursue a range of innovative and ambitious efforts to accelerate the world’s transition to renewable sources of energy and to help mitigate the catastrophic consequences of climate change that are already being realized.

Students at universities around the country have pushed their administrations to divest endowments from the fossil fuel industry over its role in climate change — with mixed success. Harvard leaders have argued that the university should combat climate change through its research, while Yale has divested partially.

