

Ohio State fans have something worthy to watch this weekend. Everyone else, not so much. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

There’s only one game featuring two ranked teams Saturday, which seems a little weird for so late in the season. But the SEC’s annual FCS Siesta Weekend combined with a paucity of intriguing matchups elsewhere doesn’t leave us much in the way of hope that the College Football Playoff rankings will look much different next week.

Time Game TV Noon No. 8 Penn State at No. 2 Ohio State Fox Noon No. 10 Minnesota at Northwestern ABC Noon Western Carolina at No. 5 Alabama ESPN Noon No. 21 Oklahoma State at West Virginia ESPN2 Noon Samford at No. 15 Auburn SEC Network Noon Illinois at No. 17 Iowa Big Ten Network Noon Central Florida at Tulane CBS Sports Network Noon Michigan State at Rutgers Fox Sports 1 Noon Liberty at Virginia NBC Sports Washington Plus Noon Kansas at Iowa State MASN2 12:30 Lafayette at Lehigh MASN 2:30 Boston College at No. 16 Notre Dame NBC 3:30 Mercer at North Carolina NBC Sports Washington Plus 3:30 Texas A&M at No. 4 Georgia CBS 3:30 UCLA at No. 23 Southern Cal ABC 3:30 No. 13 Michigan at Indiana ESPN 3:30 Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech ESPN2 3:30 Texas at No. 14 Baylor Fox Sports 1 3:30 UT-Martin at Kentucky SEC Network 3:30 Nebraska at Maryland Big Ten Network 3:30 No. 25 SMU at Navy CBS Sports Network 3:30 North Texas at Rice NFL Network 4 Purdue at No. 12 Wisconsin Fox 4 No. 18 Memphis at South Florida ESPNU 4 California at Stanford Pac-12 Network 4 Syracuse at Louisville ACC Network 7 Arkansas at No. 1 LSU ESPN 7 Temple at No. 19 Cincinnati ESPN2 7 Miami at Florida International CBS Sports Network 7 Kansas State at Texas Tech Fox Sports 1 7:30 No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State ABC 7:30 Houston at Tulsa ESPNU 7:30 Tennessee at Missouri SEC Network 7:30 Duke at Wake Forest ACC Network 8 TCU at No. 9 Oklahoma Fox 9 Oregon State at Washington State Pac-12 Network 10 No. 7 Utah at Arizona Fox Sports 1 10 Washington at Colorado ESPN 10:30 No. 20 Boise State at Utah State CBS Sports Network 10:30 Nevada at Fresno State ESPN2

Noontime

We get Penn State-Ohio State, Saturday’s only game featuring two ranked teams, right off the bat. The Buckeyes were an 18½-point favorite as of Thursday, a point-spread anomaly that speaks to their dominance this year: Only seven games featuring two top 10 teams over the past 40 years have featured a spread of at least 18 points (all seven favorites won outright and went 5-2 against the spread). But Ohio State’s work isn’t done, even if a win Saturday clinches a spot in the Big Ten championship game. There’s still the always-salty matchup against Michigan next weekend, and the Buckeyes haven’t covered the spread in the game before “The Game” since 2012 (they were double-digit favorites in all six of those games but failed to cover by an average of 11.6 points). In any case, Penn State faces a tall task, especially if wide receiver-returner KJ Hamler sits out with a head injury suffered early in last weekend’s win over Indiana. He leads the Nittany Lions in receptions (46), yards (791) and touchdown receptions (8) and had a 93-yard touchdown catch in last year’s game against Ohio State. All Coach James Franklin could say earlier this week was that he was “hopeful” Hamler could play.

Midafternoon

Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh’s seat has cooled considerably since losses to Wisconsin and Penn State. Three straight wins will do that, especially when such streaks include blowouts of Notre Dame and Michigan State. Now the Wolverines travel to Indiana, a team they haven’t lost to since 1987 and haven’t lost to when the Hoosiers are unranked since 1967. Indiana spent a hot minute — one week, actually — in the AP poll this season but fell out of the rankings after last weekend’s loss to Penn State. Their previous stay in the poll (in 1994) also lasted just one week, which is about the most Indiana football thing ever. As is this: While the Hoosiers are 7-4 this season, their six wins over FBS competition have come against teams with a combined record of 17-43. They’re 0-3 against ranked teams and 0-13 against ranked teams in Coach Tom Allen’s three years at the helm. …

Southern Cal Coach Clay Helton doesn’t seem long for the job, considering the school’s new athletic director and the general malaise surrounding the program. But if the Trojans beat UCLA and Utah loses one of its last two games, USC will find itself in the Pac-12 championship game for the third time in Helton’s five seasons. Whether this says more about the job Helton has done or the Pac-12′s dour recent history remains to be seen.

Nightside

Cincinnati hosts Temple needing a win to clinch the AAC East title, though it wouldn’t render moot the season finale against No. 18 Memphis, the AAC West leader. The team with the best conference record hosts the championship game, and both teams are competing with No. 20 Boise State to become the Group of Five representative in the New Year’s Day bowl games. The Bearcats haven’t helped their cause in the eyes of the pollsters, needing late field goals to beat 3-7 East Carolina and 4-6 South Florida, and Temple beat the Bearcats (then ranked 20th) in last year’s game. Cincinnati quarterback Desmond Ridder completed just 14 of 33 passes with an interception, and he’s coming off a game against South Florida in which he completed only 9 of 18 passes for 78 yards. …

Oregon has lost three of the past four games it has played in the state of Arizona, and they were favored in all three losses. The same is true for the Ducks’ game against Arizona State: Oregon is somewhere around a two-touchdown favorite. Since 2014, the Sun Devils have been a double-digit underdog 11 times but have won six of those games outright.

