2. QB Jalen Hurts, Oklahoma (3,039 yards, 28 TDs, 5 INTs passing; 983 yards, 15 TDs rushing). Heisman or no Heisman, his ability to engineer a comeback from a 25-point deficit against previously undefeated Baylor further cements his legend in Sooner lore -- not the easiest thing to do with a pair of Heisman-winning predecessors from the last two seasons. (LW: 2)

3. QB Justin Fields, Ohio State (2,164 yards, 31 TDs, 1 INT passing; 377 yards, 10 TDs rushing). Tack on another 305 yards and four touchdowns through the air last week for Fields, who is looking more like a probably top-three finisher in the vote for both good reasons (his team continues to shred opponents) and bad (Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip injury). (LW: 4)

4. QB Justin Herbert, Oregon (2,662 yards, 28 TDs, 3 INTs passing). Threw for a season-high 333 yards and tacked on four touchdowns last week in a drubbing of Arizona. Herbert and the 9-1 Ducks get Arizona State and Oregon State prior to the Pac-12 title game. (LW: 6)

5. RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State (1,726 yards, 20 TDs rushing; 11 receptions for 82 yards). Had a solid, workmanlike day in the Cowboys’ victory over Kansas, rushing for 122 yards and two TDs on 23 carries. It was his ninth 100-yard day of the season, and he’s a good bet to hit that plateau again Saturday against West Virginia. (LW: 5)

6. RB Jonathan Taylor, Wisconsin (1,463 yards, 17 TDs rushing; 20 receptions for 162 yards and four TDs). Taylor’s response to the Badgers losing back-to-back games: Merely uncorking consecutive 200-yard days of his own. He gets a shot this week at a Purdue defense yielding 4.51 yards per carry, worse than everyone in the Big Ten except Nebraska and Rutgers. (LW: Not ranked)

7. RB Travis Etienne (1,335 yards, 14 TDs; 25 receptions for 252 yards and two TDs). Imagine what numbers Etienne might have if Clemson actually needed him to play in the fourth quarter on a regular basis. Perhaps that’s what the playoff will be for. Etienne’s efficiency (8.7 yards per carry) is not in question, but his season high in carries is just 17. That’s not to say the 11-0 Tigers should use him much in the second half of blowouts. That would be foolish. Nonetheless, he’s stitched together six 100-yard games in a row about as quietly as possible for program annually in national title contention. (LW: Not ranked)

So about Tua …

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s season-ending hip surgery is, above all, a harsh twist for a player who figured to be one of the top picks in next year’s NFL draft (assuming, as most did, he would leave Tuscaloosa after his junior year).

Less significantly but still of wide interest, it makes it more difficult to evaluate the Crimson Tide (9-1, 6-1 SEC) for playoff purposes and does not help Alabama’s chances of winning a national title.

And far less importantly, it creates a question for Heisman voters: What is the best way to treat a player who was one of the best players in the country (2,840 yards passing with 33 touchdowns against three interceptions) when he played in only nine games?

Tagovailoa isn’t among the five or seven most likely players to win the sport’s player of the year award because his season is over. But don’t be astonished if he winds up in the top five, as Oregon quarterback Dennis Dixon did in 2007 after he missed the final two games of the year with an ACL tear.

Granted, it was a distant fifth (Dixon had less than half as many voting points as fourth-place finisher Chase Daniel of Missouri), but two brilliant months were enough to get mentioned on more than 100 ballots. It’s plausible the same will be the case for Tagovailoa.

Most at stake in Week 13

1a. Penn State and 1b. Ohio State. The showdown at the Horseshoe only definitively decides the Big Ten East if Ohio State wins; Penn State still must complete the formality of beating Rutgers next week should it pull a surprise on the road Saturday. The Nittany Lions (9-1, 6-1) would exit the playoff picture with a loss, while Ohio State (10-0, 7-0) could find itself in a murky position if it loses to a Penn State team that eventually goes on to win the Big Ten title.

2. Georgia. With a victory at Auburn in its pocket and a place in the SEC title game ensured, Georgia (9-1, 6-1) has three steps to getting to the playoff for the second time in three years: Beat Texas A&M, then Georgia Tech and then the eventual SEC West champion. This week’s visit from the Aggies (7-3, 4-2) could be tricky. Texas A&M has won four in a row.

3. Oklahoma. The Sooners (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) seem capable of making anything difficult in the second half of the season, so why couldn’t TCU (5-5, 3-4) make life difficult in Norman? A victory would clinch Oklahoma a spot in the Big 12 title game and keeps its playoff hopes alive.

4a. Oregon and 4b. Utah. Both of the playoff contenders from the Pac-12 head to the desert this week looking to improve to 10-1. Oregon, already the North Division winner, faces a 5-5 Arizona State team that has dropped four in a row. Utah, which would seal the South with either two wins or a win plus a Southern Cal loss to UCLA, encounters a 4-6 Arizona bunch stuck in a five-game slide. It’s a “take care of business” sort of week out west.

5a. SMU and 5b. Navy. It’s a West Division eliminator in the American -- and thus, a New Year’s Six eliminator as well -- as the Mustangs (9-1, 5-1) visit Navy (7-2, 5-1). Both teams need help to win the division, since Memphis (9-1, 5-1) already owns victories over both. The Mids have won their final regular season home game in 16 consecutive seasons.

One to go

While there are still three undefeated teams at the FBS level, there is one at the other end of the spectrum. Akron fell to 0-11 with its 20-17 loss at Miami of Ohio on Wednesday, a plucky showing so deep into a rough season. It was only the second one-possession loss for the Zips, who had scored just 23 points in their previous five games.

Without a victory Tuesday over Ohio (which, at 5-6, will be playing for bowl eligibility), Akron would be just the seventh winless FBS team this decade. The others include 2012 Southern Mississippi, 2013 Georgia State, 2013 Miami of Ohio, 2015 Central Florida, 2015 Kansas and 2017 Texas-El Paso.

