Instead, the matchup against the struggling Cornhuskers created a new low, this time the size of a crater.

Locksley’s squad has crawled through the 2019 campaign all the way to this, an embarrassing 54-7 loss on senior day. All but a couple dozen students had departed by the time the two teams returned from halftime; Maryland had given them little reason to stay. Early and with gusto, Nebraska established itself as the superior team while Maryland accumulated a laundry list of errors throughout the game: four lost fumbles, three failed fourth-down attempts, six sacks allowed and no trips into the red zone.

The Terps (3-9, 1-7 Big Ten) haven’t won a game in nearly two months and haven’t looked competitive since they faced Indiana five weeks ago. Playing at home after a bye week, Maryland seemingly had an opportunity against Nebraska (5-6, 3-5). The Huskers, who hadn’t won a game since Oct. 5, have floundered through an underwhelming season. But they at least showed Saturday that their performance level stands firmly ahead of Maryland, which has made a case to be among the worst Power Five programs this season.

Junior running back Tayon Fleet-Davis did not play after he was charged early Friday morning by University of Maryland police with driving a vehicle while impaired, reckless driving and other offenses, according to online court records. Maryland Coach Michael Locksley said Saturday that he held out Fleet-Davis for “non-football reasons.”

“Go Big Red!” chants filled the stadium sporadically throughout the rainy game, while many bleachers had become bare in the predominantly Maryland areas. With the Huskers still fighting for bowl eligibility, Nebraska earned its largest margin of victory of the season. The Terps lost a conference game by at least 25 points for this sixth time, with their lone Big Ten victory coming against a hapless Rutgers team.

Javon Leake, the Terps’ leading rusher, fumbled three times. Two led to Nebraska touchdowns, and the other led to a field goal. The Maryland rushing attack, usually a strength, finished the game with 149 yards, a total brought down by the sacks and boosted by Leake’s 58-yard touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Four Maryland quarterbacks played. None had substantial success. They combined to complete 7 of 21 passes for 57 yards.

Even the bursts of speed from dual-threat freshman quarterback Lance LeGendre — the first offensive bright spots of the game for Maryland — came to an abrupt halt when LeGendre dislocated the shoulder on his non-throwing arm during the second quarter. The freshman had led the team on a 49-yard drive, mostly by way of his own runs, but Nebraska erased that progress by forcing a fumble during the tackle that caused the injury.

Maryland finally ended its five-game streak of letting opponents score on at least two possessions to open the game, but the moment of relative positivity was short-lived. On the Terps’ first offensive play of the day, the ball popped out of Leake’s hands as Carlos Davis tackled the Maryland running back. Nebraska scored two plays later, leaving Maryland in a familiar early hole despite the defensive stop.

The Terps held the Huskers again on the following series, but when Nebraska punted, Maryland freshman Isaiah Hazel was called for leaping over the protection unit. The Huskers’ drive continued, and they scored soon after.

The Terps’ defense allowed 531 yards of offense, but the players of that unit still offered far more decent moments compared to their counterparts on the other side of the ball. Maryland held the Huskers to four field goals and freshman safety Nick Cross grabbed an interception in the end zone, keeping the game from becoming even more of a trouncing than it already was.

The Terps had their seniors as their rallying point. Those players have stayed with the program through multiple coaching changes, dealt with grief over the 2018 death of teammate Jordan McNair and stuck together as the ensuing controversy engulfed the program they represent. That’s why Maryland wanted to win this game, one where even some signs of progress would have offered a sliver of hope. But with a struggling team as their opponent at home, the Terps finished miles short of that objective and instead sunk into yet another deflating defeat.

