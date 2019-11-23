Line: Ohio State by 18½.

If Ohio State is clearly the Big Ten’s best team — undefeated, ranked second in the country, scoring oodles of points and featuring Chase Young, perhaps college football’s best player — who is the conference’s second-best representative?

There’s a good chance it’s No. 8 Penn State, whose resume is strong — two wins over ranked teams, electric wide receiver K.J. Hamler, steady quarterback play from Sean Clifford — but has one glaring blemish: that loss to Minnesota two weeks ago. If the Nittany Lions can make amends on Saturday at Ohio State, then things get all kind of messy.

Penn State, not the Buckeyes would play for a conference title out of the East division (provided it holds off Rutgers next week), potentially against those same pesky Golden Gophers or dark horse Wisconsin, which was vanquished last month by both Ohio State and lowly Illinois.

And how would that affect the College Football Playoff?

Well, Ohio State — with flashy quarterback Justin Fields and thumping running back J.K. Dobbins and the aforementioned monster of a pass rusher Young — would sit at home with one loss during the conference title game, likely rooting for the Nittany Lions and the mercy of the selection committee.

But all of that is moot if Young, back from a two-game NCAA suspension, and the Buckeyes knock off Penn State on Saturday. In fact, with a statement win (and they are favored by nearly 20 points), the Buckeyes could theoretically jump top-ranked LSU and reclaim the No. 1 playoff ranking.