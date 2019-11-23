This fine exceeds Rudolph’s weekly salary of $38,721.59, one-seventeenth of his 2019 salary of $658,267.

During his appeal hearing Wednesday in New York, Garrett accused Rudolph of directing a racial slur at him before the fracas in the final seconds of the Browns’ victory Nov. 14 over the Steelers in Cleveland, according to multiple people familiar with the case. Rudolph denied the allegation through his agent and the Steelers. The NFL said it found no evidence that Rudolph used a racial slur.

The brawl occurred after Garrett hit Rudolph following a throw in the game’s final seconds. Rudolph grabbed at Garrett’s helmet and appeared to attempt to pull it from Garrett’s head as the two players wrestled on the turf. Garrett managed to pull Rudolph’s helmet from the quarterback’s head and, with the players back on their feet, swung the helmet and struck Rudolph in the head with it.

Appeals officer James Thrash upheld Garrett’s indefinite suspension without pay, which is to run at least through the completion of this regular season and any postseason games the Browns might play, and fine of $45,623. According to the NFL, Garrett must meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell or another representative of the league office before he is reinstated next season.

Other players also were expected to be fined for their roles in the melee.

The Steelers’ Maurkice Pouncey previously had his suspension reduced from three to two games. The Browns’ Larry Ogunjobi had his one-game suspension upheld.

