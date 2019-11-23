Fleet-Davis was stopped early Friday by University of Maryland police. Maryland Coach Michael Locksley held out the junior from Saturday’s game against Nebraska, citing “non-football reasons.” Locksley said Fleet-Davis is still with the team. Fleet-Davis will not play next week in the season finale at Michigan State.

“We are aware of the charges filed against Tayon Fleet-Davis," a Maryland spokesman said in a statement. "We will work with the Office of Student Conduct to gather all of the information.”

Fleet-Davis is Maryland’s third-best running back, playing behind Anthony McFarland Jr. and Javon Leake, though McFarland has been hampered by an ankle injury. Given injuries to Jake Funk and Lorenzo Harrison III, the absence of Fleet-Davis left Maryland with two running backs for Saturday’s 54-7 defeat.

Fleet-Davis has rushed for 265 yards this season, averaging 4.2 per carry and scoring two touchdowns.

On Sept. 20, starting slot receiver DJ Turner was charged with driving while under the influence of alcohol, along with other offenses. Locksley said last month that Turner, a senior who only appeared in the first three games of the season, would redshirt and return next year for his final year of eligibility.

