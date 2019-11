Aston Villa midfielder Indiana Vassilev (age 18): played 72 in U-23s’ 4-0 defeat at West Ham

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Brandon Austin (age 20): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 3-1 victory at Everton

Everton goalkeeper Nico Defreitas-Hansen (age 18): not in the 18 for U-23s

Wolverhampton midfielder Owen Otasowie (age 18): not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Chelsea

Norwich City defender Jonathan Tomkinson (age 17): U-23s at Reading on Monday

Liverpool midfielder Matteo Ritaccio (age 18): U-18s

Leicester City goalkeeper Chituru Odunze (age 17): U-18s

Women’s Super League

Birmingham City defender Adrienne Jordan: played 90 in 6-0 defeat to Chelsea

Birmingham City midfielder Bri Visalli: not in the 18

West Ham defender Erin Simon: not in the 18 for 3-2 defeat to Reading

Championship

Reading defender Matt Miazga, on loan from Chelsea: played 90 in 1-0 defeat at Brentford

Fulham defender Tim Ream: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers defender-midfielder Geoff Cameron: not in the 18 (red card)

Hull City defender Eric Lichaj: played 90 in 2-2 draw at Middlesbrough

Stoke City defender Cameron Carter-Vickers, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur: not in the 18 for 2-1 victory over Wigan

Wigan defender Antonee Robinson: played 90

Derby County midfielder Duane Holmes: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Preston North End

Fulham midfielder Luca de la Torre: not in the 18 for U-23s’ 1-1 draw with Swansea City

Fulham goalkeeper Damian Las (age 17): not in the 18 for U-23s

Fulham defender Marlon Fossey: not in the 18 for U-23s

League One

Rotherham defender Matthew Olosunde: played 90 in 3-2 victory at MK Dons

Sunderland midfielder Lynden Gooch: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw with Coventry City

Southend forward Charlie Kelman (age 18): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-0 defeat to Oxford

SCOTLAND

Premiership

Kilmarnock defender Nicholas Hamalainen: played 90 in 3-0 victory over Hearts

Rangers defender Matt Polster: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory at Hamilton

Celtic forward Cameron Harper (age 18): Celtic reserves

Rangers midfielder Julian Anderson (age 17): U-18s

Championship

Dundee United midfielder Ian Harkes: no match scheduled

Arbroath midfielder James Murphy: played the first 45 in 1-1 cup draw at Talbot

GERMANY

Bundesliga

Werder Bremen forward Josh Sargent (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 defeat to Schalke

Schalke midfielder-defender Weston McKennie: entered in 73rd

Fortuna Düsseldorf goalkeeper Zack Steffen, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 4-0 defeat to Bayern Munich

Fortuna Düsseldorf midfielder Alfredo Morales: played 90

Wolfsburg defender John Brooks: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt defender-midfielder Timmy Chandler: in the 18 but did not play

RB Leipzig midfielder Tyler Adams (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 4-1 victory over Köln

Mönchengladbach midfielder-defender Fabian Johnson: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 defeat at Union Berlin

Union Berlin defender Lennard Maloney (age 20): not in the 18

Paderborn forward Khiry Shelton: in the 18 but did not play in 3-3 draw at Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich II defender Chris Richards (age 19): played 90 in 1-1 draw at 1860 Munich

Bayern Munich II midfielder Timothy Tillman (age 20): not in the 18

Augsburg forward Maurice Malone (age 19): played 90 in Augsburg II’s 0-0 draw with Nürnberg II

Köln goalkeeper Brady Scott (age 20): did not play in Köln II’s 1-1 draw with Oberhausen

Schalke midfielder Nick Taitague (age 20): played 90 in Schalke II’s 0-0 draw with Essen

Werder Bremen forward Isaiah Young: loaned to Belgian second-flight Saint-Gilloise

Borussia Dortmund midfielder Giovanni Reyna (age 17): U-19s

Freiburg midfielder Maxi Dietz (age 17): scored for U-19s

Hoffenheim forward Quincy Butler (age 18): scored for U-19s

Wolfsburg defender Michael Edwards (age 18): U-19s

Wolfsburg forward Uly Llanez (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig defender Mike Grimm (age 18): U-19s

RB Leipzig forward Noah Jones (age 17): U-19s

Bayern Munich midfielder Taylor Booth (age 18): U-19s

Schalke forward Matthew Hoppe (age 18): U-19s

Frauen Bundesliga

FFC Frankfurt goalkeeper Bryane Heaberlin: played 90 in 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim

2 Bundesliga

Greuther Fürth forward Julian Green: not in the 18 (injured) for 0-0 draw with Nurnberg

Hamburg forward Bobby Wood: played 60 in 2-1 victory over Dynamo Dresden

Osnabrück forward Marc Heider: entered in 90th in 1-1 draw at Bochum

Jahn Regensburg forward Jann-Christopher George: entered in 68th (scored in 85th) in 3-1 victory over Heidenheim

St. Pauli midfielder Kevin Lankford: entered in 67th in 3-1 defeat at Erzgebirge Aue

Hannover forward Sebastian Soto (age 19): Hannover II at Altona on Monday

Hamburg defender Travian Sousa (age 18): U-19s

Hannover defender Stuart Ritchie (age 18): U-19s

Karlsruher midfielder Ian Hoffmann (age 18): U-19s

3 Liga

Hallescher forward Terrence Boyd: entered in 86th (scored in 90+) in 3-0 victory at Jena

Sonnenhof midfielder McKinze Gaines: entered in 62nd in 2-1 defeat at Meppen

Sonnenhof defender Ken Gipson: in the 18 but did not play

Ingolstadt forward Jalen Hawkins (age 18): U-19s

FRANCE

Ligue 1

Lille forward Tim Weah (age 19): not in the 18 (injured) for 2-0 defeat at Paris Saint-Germain

Rennes forward Theoson Siebatcheu: entered in 86th in 2-1 defeat at Dijon

Feminine Division 1

Paris Saint-Germain defender Alana Cook: in the 18 but did not play in 3-1 victory at Reims

Reims goalkeeper Phallon Tullis-Joyce: played 90

Reims midfielder Rachel Corboz: played 65

Fleury midfielder Daphne Corboz: played 90 (assist) in 2-0 victory at Metz

Fleury forward Hannah Diaz: entered in 69th

Metz forward Sh’Nia Gordon: played 68

Metz defender Kristen Ricks: in the 18 but did not play

Metz goalkeeper Sydney Drinkwater: not in the 18

Guingamp midfielder Carlin Hudson: at Montpellier on Tuesday

SPAIN

La Liga

Villarreal midfielder Mukwelle Akale: Villarreal II

Barcelona forward Konrad de la Fuente (age 18): youth squad

Villarreal midfielder Jack Imperato (age 17): youth squad

Primera Division Femenina

Sevilla forward Toni Payne: played 90 (scored in 30th, 90+) in 4-3 victory over Valencia

Sevilla defender Sabrina Flores: in the 18 but did not play

Sevilla midfielder Claire Falknor: not in the 18

Valencia forward Cara Curtin: entered in 90+

Atletico Madrid defender Kylie Strom: in the 18 but did not play in 3-0 victory over Espanyol

Tenerife defender Jackie Simpson: not in the 18 for 1-0 victory over Real Betis

Real Betis goalkeeper Emily Dolan: not in the 18

Segunda Division

Tenerife defender Shaq Moore: played 90 in 2-0 victory at Sporting Gijon

ITALY

Serie B

Frosinone forward Andrija Novakovich: entered in 46th in 0-0 draw at Spezia

NETHERLANDS

Eredivisie

Ajax defender Sergiño Dest (age 19): entered in 67th (assist) in 4-1 victory over Heracles

Sergiño Dest’s assist against Heracles Almelo today. Initially credited to him as a goal but it took a slight touch off Huntelaar. He does have 5 assists in 11 matches for Ajax however, which is pretty impressive. pic.twitter.com/TpOJL5zEaC — Future USMNT (@FutureUsmnt) November 24, 2019

VVV Venlo forward Haji Wright: played 90 in 2-1 victory over Twente

Emmen defender Desevio Payne: not in the 18 (injured) for 1-1 draw at Waalwijk

Eredivisie Women

PSV Eindhoven defender Chelsea Burns: played 90 in 4-0 victory at Zwolle

Eerste Divisie

Go Ahead Eagles midfielder Mael Corboz: played 90 in 1-1 draw with Roda

PSV Eindhoven II midfielder Richard Ledezma (age 19): played 65 in 4-1 defeat at De Graafschap

PSV Eindhoven II defender Chris Gloster (age 19): not in the 18

Ajax II midfielder Alex Mendez (age 19): in the 18 but did not play in 2-1 victory at NAC Breda

Ajax II midfielder Joshua Pynadath (age 17): not in the 18

BELGIUM

First Division A

Club Brugge goalkeeper Ethan Horvath: in the 18 but did not play in 2-0 victory over Oostende

Kortrijk defender Brendan Hines-Ike: not in the 18 for 0-0 draw at Anderlecht

Anderlecht midfielder Kenny Saief: not in the 18 (injured)

Sint-Truiden midfielder Chris Durkin (age 19), on loan from D.C. United: not in the 18 for 3-1 defeat to Charleroi

Gent midfielder Ben Lederman (age 19): Gent II

PORTUGAL

Primeira Liga

Portimonense forward Stephen Payne: no match scheduled

Benfica goalkeeper C.J. Dos Santos (age 19): U-19s

Porto forward Johan Gomez (age 18): U-19s

1A Divisao Women

Sporting Lisbon midfielder Carlyn Baldwin: not in the 18 (injured) for 5-0 victory over Benfica

SWITZERLAND

Super League

St. Gallen goalkeeper Jonathan Klinsmann: in the 18 but did not play in 4-1 victory over Neuchatel Xamax

AUSTRIA

Bundesliga

Austria Vienna defender Erik Palmer-Brown, on loan from Manchester City: played 90 in 0-0 draw at Admira

DENMARK

Superliga

Hobro midfielder Emmanuel Sabbi: played 90 in 2-1 defeat at Copenhagen

Hobro midfielder Christian Cappis (age 20): played 90

Hobro forward Yosef Samuel: not in the 18

Hobro forward Louicius Don Deedson (age 18): not in the 18

Horsens goalkeeper Mike Lansing: in the 18 but did not play in 4-0 defeat at AaB

Nordsjaelland forward Jonathan Amon (age 20): not in the 18 (injured) for 3-0 victory over Randers

Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste (age 20): at OB on Monday

SWEDEN

Allsvenskan

Malmo midfielder Romain Gall: league season complete (2nd place; 16 matches, 3 starts, 1 goal)

Hammarby forward Aron Johannsson: league season complete (3rd place; 10 matches, 4 starts)

Ostersunds forward Nebiyou Perry (age 20): league season complete (12th place; 6 matches)

Damallsvenskan

Rosengard defender Hailie Mace: league season complete (1st place; 16 matches, 7 starts, 4 goals)

Orebro midfielder Heather Williams: league season complete (8th place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 9 goals)

Orebro forward Kayla Braffet: league season complete (8th place; 22 matches, 21 starts, 3 goals)

Orebro goalkeeper Danielle Rice: league season complete (8th place; 11 matches, 10 starts)

Djurgarden goalkeeper Jennifer Pelley: league season complete (10th place; 17 matches, 17 starts)

Vittsjo forward Summer Green: league season complete (3rd place; 18 matches, 5 starts)

Goteborg midfielder Taylor Leach: league season complete (2nd place; 21 matches, 21 starts, 3 goals)

Kristianstad goalkeeper Brett Maron: league season complete (7th place; 21 matches, 21 starts)

Limhamn forward Erin Gunther: league season complete (11th place; 22 matches, 22 starts, 1 goal)

Limhamn forward Hannah Terry: league season complete (11th place; 7 matches, 4 starts)

Limhamn midfielder Dallas Dorosy: league season complete (11th place; 8 matches, 3 starts, 2 goals)

Vaxjo goalkeeper Katie Fraine: league season complete (9th place; 3 matches, 3 starts)

Eskilstuna goalkeeper Cosette Morche: league season complete (4th place; no matches)

NORWAY

Eliteserien

Molde midfielder Henry Wingo, on loan from Seattle Sounders: not in the 18 for 4-2 victory at Valerenga

TURKEY

Super Lig

Besiktas forward Tyler Boyd: in the 18 but did not play in 1-0 victory at Konyaspor

GREECE

Super League 1

Panaitolikos midfielder Gboly Ariyibi: entered in 46th in 0-0 draw with Panathinaikos

CYPRUS

1 Division

Pafos midfielder Danny Williams: played 88 in 3-0 defeat at APOEL

ISRAEL

Ligat ha’Al

Hapoel Hadera midfielder George Fochive: no match scheduled

Maccabi Haifa goalkeeper Josh Cohen: no match scheduled

Maccabi Tel Aviv forward Aaron Schoenfeld: no match scheduled

SOUTH KOREA

K League 1

Ulsan midfielder Mix Diskerud, on loan from Manchester City: played 69 in 1-1 draw with Jeonbuk

AUSTRALIA

W-League

Western Sydney forward Lynn Williams, on loan from North Carolina Courage: played 90 in 1-0 victory over Newcastle

Western Sydney forward Kristen Hamilton, on loan from North Carolina Courage: played 90

Western Sydney goalkeeper Abby Smith, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90

Western Sydney defender Sam Staab, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90

Sydney goalkeeper Aubrey Bledsoe, on loan from Washington Spirit: played 90 in 1-0 victory at Adelaide

Sydney midfielder Sophia Huerta: played 78

Adelaide defender Amber Brooks, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Adelaide defender Julia Ashley: played 90

Adelaine midfielder Mallory Weber, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90

Melbourne Victory defender Emily Menges, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90 in 3-2 victory at Brisbane

Melbourne Victory midfielder Haley Hanson, on loan from Houston Dash: played 90

Melbourne Victory forward Darian Jenkins, on loan from Reign FC: played 81

Brisbane defender Carson Pickett, on loan from Orlando Pride: played 90

Brisbane midfielder Celeste Boureille, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Brisbane midfielder Rylee Baisden: played 90

Canberra forward Katie Stengel, on loan from Utah Royals: played 90 (scored in 59th) in 2-1 defeat to Melbourne City

Canberra forward Simone Charley, on loan from Portland Thorns: played 90

Canberra defender Kaleigh Kurtz, on loan from North Carolina Courage: played 90

Melbourne City defender Lauren Barnes, on loan from Reign FC: played 90

Perth forward Morgan Andrews, on loan from Reign FC: no match scheduled

ARGENTINA

Superliga

Arsenal midfielder Joel Soñora, on loan from Talleres: at Gimnasia La Plata late Sunday

Independiente midfielder Alan Soñora: no match scheduled

BRAZIL

Serie A

Internacional forward Johnny Cardoso (age 18): vs. Fortaleza late Sunday

ECUADOR

Serie A

Guayaquil City forward Michael Hoyos: league season complete (12th place; 26 matches, 26 starts, 8 goals)

MEXICO

Liga MX

Necaxa defender Ventura Alvarado: played 90 in 3-0 defeat at Puebla

Tijuana midfielder Fernando Arce: played 79 in 2-1 defeat to Leon

Leon goalkeeper William Yarbrough: not in the 18

Veracruz midfielder Rodrigo Lopez: entered in 90+ in 3-1 defeat at Chivas

Queretaro midfielder Jonathan Suarez: not in the 18 for 3-1 victory over Morelia

Tigres goalkeeper Eduardo Fernandez: at Juarez late Sunday