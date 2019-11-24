Two of the NFL’s most glamorous franchises get together Sunday in a game with major postseason implications for both teams. The Patriots, with a record of 9-1, are trying to stay ahead of the Baltimore Ravens for the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs. The Ravens, who are 8-2 but have a tie-breaker edge over the Patriots after beating them, play Monday night in Los Angeles against the Rams. The Cowboys, at 6-4, are a game ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles for the NFC East lead.

The Patriots go for the sweep of the NFC East after already beating the Washington Redskins, New York Giants and Eagles. They won, 17-10, at Philadelphia last Sunday, with their lone touchdown coming on a trick-play pass thrown by wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Quarterback Tom Brady was listed as questionable on the Patriots’ injury report because of an ailing elbow, but is expected to play. He should get a boost from the expected return to the lineup of left tackle Isaiah Wynn, who was activated from the injured reserve list and has not played since Week 2 because of turf toe. But the Patriots are hurting at wideout with Edelman, Mohamed Sanu and Phillip Dorsett all listed as questionable on the injury report.

The real intrigue comes when the New England defense is on the field against the Dallas offense. The Patriots lead the league in total defense and scoring defense. The Cowboys are ranked first in total offense (although they’re only fourth in scoring offense). Quarterback Dak Prescott has had three straight games with three touchdown passes and has totaled 841 passing yards in the last two games. The Cowboys might need to be more balanced in this game, with tailback Ezekiel Elliott coming off consecutive outings with less than 50 rushing yards.