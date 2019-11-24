Wilder flattened Ortiz, improving to 42-0-1 with 41 knockouts and thinking about what comes next: a Feb. 22 rematch with Tyson Fury.

“I found my measurement,” Wilder said (via the BBC), “seen the shot and took it. We have Tyson Fury the rematch next. It’s set to be done in February so we will see how that goes and then after that I am looking for a unification bout.

“The heavyweight division is too small to have so many belts lingering around, there should be one champion and I think I am the perfect man for that job.”

Ortiz show good technique, distracted for a second, he couldn't Dodge the dangerous right hand & @BronzeBomber knocked him out #WilderOrtiz2 pic.twitter.com/EKEIfTdj62 — Alexander S (@AlexThugPassion) November 24, 2019

Ortiz, 40, got back up but was unable to beat the 10 count. “I was clear headed when I hit the canvas,’’ said Ortiz, whose record is 31-2). “When I heard the referee say seven, I was trying to get up but I guess the count went a little quicker than I thought.”

Ortiz was leading 59-55, 59-55 and 58-56 on the judges’ cards when Wilder struck his blow in their rematch from last year, when Wilder stopped Ortiz in the 10th round. Wilder’s 10th consecutive heavyweight title defense ties Muhammad Ali. Only Joe Louis (25), Larry Holmes (20), Wladimir Klitschko (18) and Tommy Burns and Vitali Klitschko have more.

Like Teofilo Stevenson and Ingemar Johansson the M. O. Is same; blind him with jab then sleep with right. #WilderOrtiz2 #wildervsortiz2 pic.twitter.com/hNf9Ddi7i4 — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) November 24, 2019

“My intellect is very high in the ring and no one gives me credit,” Wilder said. “I think I buzzed him with a left hook earlier in the round and I took it from there.”

Wilder fought Fury last December, with Fury outboxing him for much of the fight. However, Wilder scored knockdowns in the ninth and 12th rounds and the fight was ruled a split draw with judges scoring it 115-111 for Wilder, 114-112 for Fury and 113-113.

Not only have the two agreed to a rematch, a third fight is part of the deal and each was to have two interim fights. Fury (29-0-1, 20 KOs) won both of his, a second-round victory Tom Schwarz in June and a September victory over Otto Wallin. Wilder beat Dominic Breazeale in the first round in May.

“Next, we have Tyson Fury in the rematch. It’s scheduled for February, so we’ll see,” Wilder said (via ESPN). “Then, I want unification. I want one champion, one face and one heavyweight champion — Deontay Wilder. The heavyweight division is too small. There should be one champion, and it’s Deontay Wilder.”

