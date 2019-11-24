“We were looking for him,” Callahan said. “I think he thought the game was over.”

Haskins wasn’t on the field for the final play of his first career victory because he was in front of the stands, snapping a selfie with a few fans. He apparently didn’t realize cornerback Fabian Moreau had intercepted Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel on the second play of their drive and that he would be needed again.

When asked why he wasn’t on the field for the last play, Haskins said he thought the game was over.

“I was so hype, I broke a water bottle,” he said, adding, “But I’ll get it next time.”

The moment quickly generated buzz on social media, including criticism from former Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann.

“How do miss the last snap of a game because ur taking selfies,” Theismann tweeted. “That’s unprofessional & wrong.”

The rookie struggled for most of the game — finishing 13 of 29 passing for 156 yards and one interception — but he performed well on the team’s final two drives that tied the game and then ultimately delivered the comeback victory. He completed six of nine passes for 68 yards, including a crucial, 3rd-and-5 conversion to rookie wide receiver Terry McLaurin to set up the game-winning field goal. He had garnered another first down earlier that drive by scrambling for 11 of his 28 rushing yards (on three attempts). By the time he ran off the field with 20 seconds to go, he’d earned some adulation from the crowd.

Dwayne Haskins takes a selfie with fans while Case Keenum has to do the victory formation pic.twitter.com/Y76AL2cquF — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) November 24, 2019

If Haskins’ teammates were bothered by his distraction, they didn’t show it. Wide receiver Kelvin Harmon shrugged it off because he saw the momentary lapse as a break in what has been a difficult 2-9 season so far.

Right tackle Morgan Moses waved off concern with the same idea.

“We got the win,” Moses said. “I don’t care.”

Callahan did. He did not find Haskins missing the last snap of the game funny.

“I don’t laugh at it,” Callahan said. “I’m happy we won. We’ll address that.”

