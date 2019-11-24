It’s a high-powered Sunday night matchup in Santa Clara, Calif., when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers.

Both are in contention for the top seed in the NFC playoffs, with the Niners at 9-1 and the Packers at 8-2.

It’s also an intriguing head coaching matchup with the 49ers’ Kyle Shanahan going against a protegee, the Packers’ Matt LaFleur. They have an extensive history together that included a stint as fellow Washington Redskins assistant coaches working for Shanahan’s father Mike.

Kyle Shanahan has turned things around for the Niners in Year 3 of his tenure, after going 10-22 in his first two seasons. The 49ers lead the league in pass defense and are ranked second in total defense and scoring defense. The offense has been less celebrated, as there have been times during the season when it appeared the 49ers needed more from quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Even so, they’re ranked fifth in the NFL in total offense and second in scoring offense.

This game begins a brutal stretch of the 49ers’ schedule, with road games at Baltimore and New Orleans to follow. Injuries have been a major issue lately. Tight end George Kittle and wide receivers Emmanuel Sanders and Deebo Samuel are listed as questionable for this game on the injury report. Tailback Matt Breida and kicker Robbie Gould are doubtful. The 49ers will be without defensive end Dee Ford and offensive tackle Joe Staley.