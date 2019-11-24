Washington ended a month-long touchdown drought in the fourth quarter of last week’s 34-17 loss to the Jets when rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins connected with Derrius Guice for a 45-yard score, but the offense was limited to 225 total yards and Haskins was sacked six times. Detroit’s defense is allowing 27.2 points per game, sixth-most in the league, and the Redskins could welcome back running back Chris Thompson, who has missed the last four weeks with a toe injury.

AD

AD

The Lions have lost three straight, including a 35-27 defeat against Dallas last week. Quarterback Matt Stafford has missed the last two games with a back injury and is not expected to play Sunday. Jeff Driskel, who threw for 209 yards and two touchdowns against the Cowboys, would start in his Stafford’s place.

Detroit has won its last four meetings with the Redskins, including in 2013 at FedEx Field, which ended a streak of 21 consecutive road losses against Washington.

Dwayne Haskins believes his mistakes are fixable. “The biggest thing with watching film is that I see things that I know I can correct,” said Haskins, who threw his first career touchdown pass against the Jets. (Read more)

AD

AD

AD

AD