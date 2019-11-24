Fans weren’t the only ones who were keeping the incident in mind. Dee Haslam, who owns the Browns with her husband, was a little more restrained but just as clear about her feelings. She wore a knit cap emblazoned with a large “95” on the field before the game, showing solidarity with Myles Garrett, the Browns defensive end who was suspended for the rest of the season after striking Rudolph with his own helmet during the fracas Nov. 10.

AD

AD

The bad feelings aren’t likely to go away any time soon. The Browns play the Steelers next Sunday in Pittsburgh.

Thirty-three players were punished, either by fine or suspension or both, for the fight that came at the end of the Browns’ victory over the Steelers (and for hits during the game), with fines totaling over $700,000 (with each team fined $250,000). Garrett was fined $45,623 and suspended for the rest of the season and postseason, punishment that was upheld upon appeal last week by the NFL. In order for the suspension to be lifted next season, he will first have to meet with Commissioner Roger Goodell.

During the hearing on his appeal, Garrett’s side stated that Rudolph had used a racial slur but made no request for it to be considered in Garrett’s defense. Rudolph denied the accusation and NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said that the league had “looked into it and found no such evidence.”

AD

AD

In addition to losing Garrett, Cleveland defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (no fine) was suspended for one game. The three-game suspension given Steelers center Maurkice Pouncey (fined $35,096) was cut to two by the league.

Read more NFL coverage from The Post:

AD