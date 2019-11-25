In late 2017, Midtjylland signed Hamid from United at no charge because his contract had expired. At the time, Hamid had turned down a D.C. extension in order to pursue an opportunity overseas.

Hamid and United have reached an agreement in principle on a multiyear contract that would likely make him the highest-paid keeper in the league, said one person, who requested anonymity because some issues remain unresolved.

With Tim Howard ($2.475 million) retiring this fall, Atlanta’s Brad Guzan currently commands the largest salary ($740,000). Hamid earned $487,000 this year.

Neither Hamid nor United officials responded to messages seeking comment.

Retaining Hamid is among United’s highest priorities this offseason, along with signing a central midfielder, re-signing center back Frederic Brillant and retaining left wing Lucas Rodriguez (also on loan this year).

Hamid and Guzan shared the league lead in shutouts (14) and Hamid was third in goals-against average (1.12) in becoming one of three finalists for MLS goalkeeper of the year. (Minnesota’s Vito Mannone won the award.)

The Annandale, Va., native has started 47 of 49 regular season matches since returning in August 2018 from Midtjylland, where he had struggled to earn playing time. He began his pro career with United at age 18 and was the primary starter between 2011 and 2017.

Hamid is United’s career leader in shutouts (67) and goalkeeping appearances (231). Among all position players, he ranks second in matches played behind former forward Jaime Moreno (329).

United has already re-signed backup keeper Chris Seitz and is in talks with third-string Earl Edwards Jr. about a new pact.

Hamid’s return would be a significant boost for United, which lost its two most popular players, captain Wayne Rooney and playmaker Luciano Acosta.

Rooney returned to England to serve as a player and assistant coach at second-flight Derby County. Acosta, who lost his starting job this summer amid a disappointing season, is seeking a new home after he and United parted ways this fall.

Acosta wants to play in Europe, but should he remain in MLS, United would receive compensation because it retained his league rights by making a contract offer earlier this year. Multiple Western Conference teams have expressed some level of interest in acquiring him, one person with knowledge of Acosta’s situation said.

