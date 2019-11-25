

Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. is available in most leagues. (Frank Victores/Associated Press)

The two most sought-after players on the waiver wire this week, Jonathan Williams and Bo Scarbrough, both made strong cases for inclusion on your roster. Williams, filling in for Marlon Mack, rushed for 104 yards and a touchdown and added three catches for 17 yards. Scarborough had 18 carries for 98 yards and played almost as many snaps (37) as teammates Ty Johnson (27) and J.D. McKissic (11) combined.

However, most owners already have put in their claims: Williams is only available in 39 percent of fantasy leagues and Scarborough remains unclaimed in just 28 percent of fantasy leagues. Perhaps you get lucky and they are still lingering among your league’s free agents. If not, here are five players more widely available.

[Sorry, but Frank Gore doesn’t belong in the Pro Football Hall of Fame]

Benny Snell Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers (available in 89 percent of fantasy leagues)

With James Conner (shoulder) out, the fourth-round rookie carried the ball 21 times for 98 yards and added a five-yard catch during Sunday’s 16-10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Plus, even if Conner is available to return in Week 13, a case can be made for the team to stick with Snell. He’s had more yards per carry after contact (2.8) this season than Conner (2.6) with the same number of big runs (three of 15 yards or more) despite 53 fewer carries.

Rashaad Penny, RB, Seattle Seahawks (available in 68 percent of fantasy leagues)

Coming off Seattle’s bye, Rashaad Penny had his best fantasy performance of his career, carrying the ball 14 times for 129 yards and a touchdown against Philadelphia. That was almost as many rushing yards as Penny produced over his other seven games in 2019 (167).

Chris Carson has been the primary running back for the Seahawks but Penny could be an interesting handcuff if Carson should falter or get injured down the stretch.

James Washington, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers (available in 60 percent of fantasy leagues)

Pittsburgh’s top wide out, JuJu Smith-Schuster, is dealing with a concussion, allowing Washington to step into a larger role with the offense. He caught 3 of 7 targets for 98 yards and a touchdown on Sunday and will face the Cleveland Browns in Week 13 and Arizona Cardinals in Week 14, two teams that rank 22nd and 32nd, respectively, for pass coverage this season per the game charters at Pro Football Focus.

Nick Foles, QB, Jacksonville Jaguars (available in 50 percent of fantasy leagues)

Foles fizzled against the Tennessee Titans this week (272 yards and no touchdown passes) but he will face a Tampa Bay pass defense in Week 13 that allows the second-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks in 2019. He and the Jaguars will play two other poor pass defenses, the Oakland Raiders and Atlanta Falcons, in Weeks 15 and 16, weeks typically reserved for the fantasy football playoffs.

Week Opponent Fantasy points allowed per game Rank 13 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 22.2 31st 14 Los Angeles Chargers 13.7 6th 15 Oakland Raiders 21.4 28th 16 Atlanta Falcons 21.1 27th 17 Indianapolis Colts 15.9 14th

Philadelphia Eagles defense and special teams (available in 52 percent of fantasy leagues)

Coach Doug Pederson and defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz will get to game plan against a Miami offense that ranks at or near the bottom of the league for yards per play (4.4, last), first down rate (31 percent, sixth-worst), rush percentage (33 percent, second to last), passer rating (71.0, last) and points scored per drive (1.2, second to last).

Read more:

What to know from NFL Week 12: Cowboys squander a chance, and the AFC playoffs get messy

The Niners look Super Bowl-worthy as they overwhelm the Packers

Dwayne Haskins misses final play of Redskins win while taking selfies with fans

Patriots’ narrow win leaves Jerry Jones fuming about Cowboys’ coaching