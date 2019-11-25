Four men have also been charged with murder in connection to the case. Three have been arrested, while one remains at large, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. The arrests of the three men occurred within a month of Hubbard-Etienne’s death, which Atlanta police said at the time appeared to be “a targeted shooting.”

Street — who has been charged with murder and felony murder — and the four men also face other charges, including attempt to commit armed robbery, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony. It is unclear which person opened fire, according to the Associated Press.

District Attorney Paul L. Howard Jr. said in a statement that police were able to identify Street through surveillance video of the crime scene.

“Upon questioning, Street admitted her presence and participation in the death of Hubbard-Etienne,” Howard said. “Police recognized that some form of immunity would be necessary, in this matter, if Street was to serve as a witness for the State. Accordingly, the case was forwarded to the District Attorney with Street considered as a vital witness.

“Our independent investigation of the shooting and its circumstances clearly indicated Street’s involvement with the death. She was subsequently indicted for Felony Murder.”

In a statement Saturday (via WXIA), Kennesaw State University said that after it learned Street was arrested Thursday it suspended her indefinitely from all team and athletic activities.

The mother of Hubbard-Etienne said recently that her son was not the intended target in the fatal shooting.

“My son was not who they were after, but like most situations, the innocent one always catches the bullet,” Maiyannie Hubbard-Armster told WSB-TV.

She said Hubbard-Etienne moved from Chicago to Atlanta to be near his father and enroll at Georgia State University.

“He has a huge heart for children and a huge heart for the misguided,” she told the station.

