“We’ve just got to stay consistent with how we come to work and if we do that, I think anything’s possible,” Darnold said in his news conference after a 34-3 win over Oakland Sunday.

While the Jets are still a little bit too far out of things to be taken seriously as a playoff contender, they aren’t the only AFC team to rebound from a tough start. In fact, several teams that struggled in the first half of the season are back in the conference’s wide-open race for the second wild-card spot.

Let’s rank the AFC long shots based on their chances to earn the sixth seed, with apologies to Darnold and the Jets:

1. Indianapolis Colts (6-5): Despite their Thursday night three-point loss to the Houston Texans, the Colts are within one game of the AFC South lead and have a favorable closing schedule. The Colts visit the New Orleans Saints, but otherwise have winnable games against the Buccaneers, Panthers and Jaguars. Next week’s home contest against the Titans will be pivotal.

One other note: If the Colts and Texans end up with the same record, the tiebreaker could go to Indy. The two teams split their season series and are each 3-1 in division play, meaning conference record could be the deciding factor — which favors the Colts.

2. Oakland Raiders (6-5): It’s hard to explain Oakland’s 34-3 loss to the Jets, although Coach Jon Gruden tried.

“It’s the NFL,” Raiders coach Jon Gruden said. “They have good players and really good coaches. They are playing for their life, too. They are not out of this thing. You have to give them some credit. … If you’re not on your game, you’re in for a lot of trouble.”

With a game at Kansas City next week that could drop them to 6-6, the Raiders do appear to be in some trouble. However, they close against Tennessee, Jacksonville, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver, so nine or 10 wins is still a possibility. Mike Mayock assembled a great rookie class. Gruden has been exceptional with his play-calling. They’re a better team than they showed Sunday.

3. Cleveland Browns (5-6): Three weeks ago, the season looked lost. Freddie Kitchens was a candidate to be one-and-done. The team, at 2-6, was undisciplined and mistake-prone. Baker Mayfield was among the league-leaders for turnovers. A 2-6 start was marred by offensive false start after false start.

But after a three-game winning streak, the Browns are a win this week against Pittsburgh away from getting back to .500. That puts them in the playoff mix, especially with two games against the winless Bengals remaining, plus another against a three-win Cardinals team.

For as bad as it’s been for Mayfield at times this season, he has been better in recent weeks. Whether he faces Mason Rudolph or Devlin Hodges next week, the Browns will have the QB advantage.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-5): After an impressive turnaround following Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending shoulder injury, the Steelers are faltering, and have a quarterback crisis after Hodges was needed to replace an ineffective Rudolph in Sunday’s close win over Cincinnati.

If they can beat the Browns, however, the remaining schedule isn’t terrible, with games against Arizona, Buffalo, the Jets and a Week 17 game against the Ravens.

5. Tennessee Titans (6-5): The Titans might be the best team on this list, with a great running attack, a good defense and a quarterback in Ryan Tannehill who is 4-1 since replacing Marcus Mariota as the starter.

But the killer for the Titans is the schedule. They play the Texans twice, plus the Colts, Raiders and Saints. To earn a wild-card spot, nine wins is probably the minimum, and that’s a tough slate to go even 3-2 against.

Around the NFL

— The NFC long shot you shouldn’t count out yet? The 5-6 Philadelphia Eagles. Granted, this is not a very good Eagles team. That was obvious to me as I worked the sidelines of Sunday’s 17-9 loss to Seattle. Carson Wentz is clearly struggling, and appears to have a hand injury that has affected his throwing. He also has a receiving corps that has been ineffective and decimated by injuries.

But study this closing schedule: Two games versus the New York Giants, plus matchups with the Dolphins and Redskins. That’s four potential wins right there. Beating the Cowboys in Dallas Week 16 would not be easy, but if they win that one, they could wrestle away the NFC East title.

— That was an impressive win by the San Francisco 49ers. They looked like the NFC’s best team in crushing the Green Bay Packers. It’s hard to believe the Niners could contain Aaron Rodgers that well, while at the same time Jimmy Garoppolo could pick apart the Green Bay defense.

— NFL Black Monday is five weeks away, and several coaches are on the hot seat. That starts in Jacksonville, where Doug Marrone has to be feeling the heat during this 4-7 season. Starting quarterback Nick Foles, who is now 0-3 with the Jags, said there could be coaching and player changes based on their performance.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pointed the finger at his team’s coaching after a 13-9 loss to the Patriots. Jason Garrett did not get a contract extension and is in the last year of his deal, and despite having 15 players who have been to the Pro Bowl, the Cowboys are 6-5 and 0-4 against teams with winning records.

In Carolina, Ron Rivera is battling for his job. The Panthers dropped to 5-6 after a close loss to the Saints, and ownership could be looking to make major changes this offseason. Rivera has one year left on his contract.

— The AFC has made an incredible comeback in interconference play. New England’s win over Dallas marked the AFC’s ninth win in the past 10 games against the NFC. What was once a 24-13 NFC lead is now down to just 25-22.

