The Ravens are coming off a 41-7 triumph at home over the Houston Texans eight days ago. Their winning streak includes three victories over upper-tier NFL teams — the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and Texans — by a combined margin of 108-43.

Jackson appears, at least for now, to be in a two-quarterback competition with Seattle’s Russell Wilson for the league MVP award. He has been virtually unstoppable as a runner and has added polish to his pocket-passing skills. The Ravens enter the game ranked second in the NFL in total offense and first in rushing offense and scoring offense. They’re ranked only 14th in total defense. But the Baltimore defense is coming off an encouraging seven-sack performance against the Texans in which Houston didn’t score until midway through the fourth quarter.

The Rams have a record of 6-4 and trail both the San Francisco 49ers and Seahawks in the NFC West. A loss Monday would put them two games out of the second wild-card spot in the NFC. For the first time in his three seasons as an NFL head coach, Sean McVay hasn’t had all the answers, and the Rams have been one of the league’s bigger disappointments.