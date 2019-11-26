The group has been at full strength since the return of Michal Kempny on Oct. 18 from a torn left hamstring, but aside from Carlson’s 36 points (eight goals and 28 assists), it has still experienced ebbs and flows.

“We’re an inconsistent blue line as a whole,” MacLellan told reporters Tuesday during Capitals’ practice. “I think that’s one area that for the second half of the season or going forward here we’re trying to be a little more consistent, not have the lows that sometimes we do have during games and stretches. I think that’s the biggest area we’d like to fix going forward."

AD

AD

MacLellan mentioned two players specifically.

“I’d like to see more consistent play out of [Nick] Jensen and [Radko] Gudas,” MacLellan said. “I think at times both of them have been really good, and then at other times they’re both making mistakes, too. I’d like to see one of them grab that No. 4 spot and just hang onto and go forward for the rest of the year.”

After Matt Niskanen was traded to Philadelphia for Gudas in the offseason, the Capitals had an opening at the second pair right shot that has yet to be filled consistently, with Jensen taking Gudas’s spot next to Dmitry Orlov.

Gudas said he didn’t think there has been one game this season that the pairs have stayed throughout.

AD

“I think the chances we are getting, we are trying to live up to expectations as much as we can,” Gudas said of him and Jensen. “I don’t think there was a game from us that we weren’t really wanting it or showing it. It is just up to the coaches to how they feel. We are both prepared on being the guy, but we understand there are other roles on the team that need to be filled and both capable.”

AD

Gudas admitted learning a new system takes time, but just 25 games into the season, there “is a long road ahead.” Gudas felt like overall, the blue line had been consistent with its play, but the last few games have included more glaring breakdowns.

As for whether the team will look outside to fill the slot, MacLellan said, because of the team’s salary cap crunch, “it’s gonna be hard to add an impact player. It’s going to be hard to add a high-salary player.”

AD

“I think we like both players, so I think we’re gonna make every effort to make it work with the guys we do have,” MacLellan said of Gudas and Jensen.

Gudas has been the first player off the boards, along with Jonas Siegenthaler, during the team’s penalty kill, which also has been inconsistent recently because of a handful of injuries and suspensions. Gudas increasingly has been a vocal leader, with players consistently praising his presence. With a mission to improve the penalty kill, the Capitals acquired Jensen at last year’s trade deadline, alongside forward Carl Hagelin, who has been on long-term injured reserve because of an upper body injury and is expected to be back for the team’s game on Dec. 3 at San Jose. Jensen is currently on a four-year, $10 million deal.

AD

Kempny is also still trying to get back to where he was before tearing a hamstring in March. Capitals Coach Todd Reirden said while he believes Kempny has a strong impact, despite inconsistencies. Usually paired with Carlson, Kempny brings an added level of skating ability, which benefits the Capitals’ new, aggressive system. Reirden praised Kempny’s game against Philadelphia on Nov. 13, with his “ability to cover some area of the ice behind John with speed and stick on puck.”

AD

“I don’t think he would say he is on top of his game night in and night out yet,” Reirden said before the team’s 3-2 shootout win against Boston. “I think we’ve seen really good signs of elevated play even from last year with him, but I think at other times he’s had some games off that haven’t gone his way. It isn’t easy what he’s doing. He has to play the top guys all the time with John, and it’s a challenge. These players are elite for a reason, so this is the evolution of him, starting to improve and getting better.”

Regardless of any other lineup adjustments, MacLellan said he would like to see Martin Fehervary in more NHL games at some point this season. Fehervary played three games for the Capital, averaging 14:29 of ice time and recording a 54.72 shot attempt percentage (29 shot attempts for, 24 against) during five-on-five play. He was the team’s sixth defenseman when Kempny was out to start the season.

AD

Fehervary, who was drafted in the second round in 2018, made his NHL debut on Oct. 2 against the St. Louis Blues. He carries a $805,833 cap hit and is one of the Capitals’ top defensive prospects at American Hockey League affiliate in Hershey, Pa. along with Alex Alexeyev. Alexeyev, who was the team’s 31st overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft, has yet to make his NHL debut.

AD

“He had a great camp,” MacLellan said of Fehervary. “He’s played well down in Hershey. He looks like he’s pretty close to being able to play.”

Read more on the Capitals:

AD